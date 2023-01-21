ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe puts out call for Historic Preservation Commission members

2 days ago
 2 days ago

Tempe is looking for applicants to become members of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.

There are vacancies for at-large members, according to the city, which is seeking applicants “who have demonstrated an interest in historic preservation.”

Commissioners’ duties include attending monthly meetings and making recommendations to the Tempe City Council. Commissioners also:

• Make recommendations to the Development Review Commission regarding designation of landmarks, historic properties and historic districts.

• Review and make decisions on applications for proposed alterations, new construction, demolition or removal affecting landmarks, historic properties or properties located within a historic district.

• Cooperate with representatives designated by the property owners from  historic districts to create design guidelines for alterations and new construction within their districts.

Meetings typically take place 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

The upcoming three-year term will run from April 1 to March 31, 2026, with possible reappointment to a second three-year term.

Visit tempe.gov/BoardsandCommissions for more information on all Tempe's boards and commissions and to see additional vacancies.

