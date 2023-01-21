Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Energy Chief Says Biden Would Veto House Republican Bill on Oil Reserve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will veto a bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes Congress, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday. In a letter last week, Granholm warned Republicans that limiting the Democratic president's authority to tap the nation's...
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reacts to Russia's response following Germany's announcement that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
US News and World Report
Biden Meets With Democratic Leaders as Debt Showdown Looms
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted the Democratic congressional leaders Tuesday at the White House as they face a new era of divided government in Washington, staring down a debt ceiling crisis and running up against a new House Republican majority eager for confrontation. The president and the...
Bipartisan group of senators pressuring US to send tanks to Ukraine
Sending tanks to Ukraine has become a point of contention on the global stage.
Fox News sued by former booker Laura Luhn over alleged ‘decades-long’ abuse
A former booker for the Fox News Channel is suing the network and its parent company over what she says were decades of abuse and blackmail by former network head Roger Ailes. Laura Luhn, a former booker for Fox who began working at the network in 1996, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in state court…
US News and World Report
U.S. Senator Seeks to Bar EVs From Tax Credits Not Meeting Sourcing Rules
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chair Joe Manchin on Wednesday introduced legislation that would immediately impose battery sourcing requirements on electric vehicles to qualify for $7,500 tax credits. The U.S. Treasury in December said it would not issue proposed guidance on battery sourcing rules until March,...
US News and World Report
Donald Trump Ends Another Legal Challenge to N.Y. Attorney General Probe
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump has ended his appeal of a court ruling that let New York state's attorney general investigate his real estate business and eventually file a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former U.S. president. A stipulation of voluntary dismissal signed by Trump's lawyer Alina...
US News and World Report
IMF Visit in Focus After El Salvador Bond Payment
NEW YORK (Reuters) - El Salvador cleared a $600 million bond payment hurdle this week but lingering concerns over its financing sources and fiscal policy will be in focus as the country prepares for an annual visit from the International Monetary Fund. Investors will watch for any sign of closer...
