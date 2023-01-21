ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Energy Chief Says Biden Would Veto House Republican Bill on Oil Reserve

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will veto a bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes Congress, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday. In a letter last week, Granholm warned Republicans that limiting the Democratic president's authority to tap the nation's...
LOUISIANA STATE
HuffPost

Trump Spoils Funeral

Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
US News and World Report

Biden Meets With Democratic Leaders as Debt Showdown Looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted the Democratic congressional leaders Tuesday at the White House as they face a new era of divided government in Washington, staring down a debt ceiling crisis and running up against a new House Republican majority eager for confrontation. The president and the...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Senator Seeks to Bar EVs From Tax Credits Not Meeting Sourcing Rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chair Joe Manchin on Wednesday introduced legislation that would immediately impose battery sourcing requirements on electric vehicles to qualify for $7,500 tax credits. The U.S. Treasury in December said it would not issue proposed guidance on battery sourcing rules until March,...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Donald Trump Ends Another Legal Challenge to N.Y. Attorney General Probe

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump has ended his appeal of a court ruling that let New York state's attorney general investigate his real estate business and eventually file a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former U.S. president. A stipulation of voluntary dismissal signed by Trump's lawyer Alina...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

IMF Visit in Focus After El Salvador Bond Payment

NEW YORK (Reuters) - El Salvador cleared a $600 million bond payment hurdle this week but lingering concerns over its financing sources and fiscal policy will be in focus as the country prepares for an annual visit from the International Monetary Fund. Investors will watch for any sign of closer...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy