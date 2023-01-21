NFL insider reveals Derek Carr’s expectation

Since his benching for Jarrett Stidham in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, the writing has been on the wall for the remainder of Derek Carr’s stay with the Las Vegas Raiders .

While Carr has two years remaining on his deal, the Raiders are in the process of exploring the trade market for the veteran quarterback, who left the team after being benched by head coach Josh McDaniels .

NFL insider Adam Schefter offered the latest on Carr, who holds a no-trade clause and will likely have a say on where his future destination might be.

“As for Derek Carr, he’s expected to be traded at some point this offseason,” Schefter said Saturday on ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown. “And as usual for quarterbacks, the demand exceeds the supply…There are so many teams that need quarterbacks, which elevates the value of Carr, and that is what at some point this offseason, earlier rather than later, he is expected to be traded.”

Schefter named-dropped the entire NFC South , New York Jets , Indianapolis Colts , Washington Commanders and Houston Texans , as organizations that are in dire need of a quarterback. While Schefter didn’t directly say that every team named is interested in pursuing Carr, he’ll be a hot commodity for quarterback-needy teams on the trade market.

Carr will undoubtedly have plenty of suitors and he could wind up in an even better situation than Las Vegas .

