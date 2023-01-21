ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
Seacoast Current

Stubborn Seal Caught Three Times Exploring Maine Town During Snow Day

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every major snowstorm can bring challenges for towns and cities throughout Maine. Decisions to cancel school, close businesses, and which areas to plow and clean first are some of the key choices that need to be made quickly and efficiently. One of the decisions that most towns and cities don't have to grapple with on a snow day is "how do we get this seal to go back into the ocean and stay there?"
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WMTW

Indoor Insanity 5K brings awareness to Radon in Maine homes

Indoor Insanity is a yearly 5K with the Maine Indoor Air Quality Council. The race brings in money for radon mitigation systems. The gas is common in homes and can be dangerous. Kristy Crocker is the executive director of the Maine Indoor Air Quality Council. She says detecting radon in...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

How much snow did you get? Maine snow reports for Jan. 23, 2023

A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Monday brought several inches of fresh snow to the area just a couple days after another storm dropped half a foot or more on the region. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell, especially with rain...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Lesser Known Maine Beach Named One Of The Best In The Country

Normally, when we think about the "best" beaches in Maine, we fixate on the bigger, well known, beaches. Old Orchard Beach, Popham Beach, even Acadia's Sand Beach. It probably never crossed your mind that one of the best beaches in the state, in all of New England for that matter, was located nowhere near the ocean. Right?
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainers are stocking up on shovels and sand due to Monday's storm

PORTLAND (WGME)- Some Mainers are upgrading their shovel game after the last winter storm. "We’re replacing our shovels. Now that there’s two snow storms back to back. We realized that maybe it’s time to get those nice plow shovels that everyone has in their driveway," said Kate Weidner, who was shopping at Maine Hardware.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Is It Really Illegal To Release Balloons In The State Of Maine?

For years, scientists have warned about the danger the release of latex and mylar balloons poses to our environment. Not only do the downed balloons litter our forests, yards, and parks, they can also injure or kill animals. Critters, birds, and fish eat pieces of the balloons or get tangled-up in the balloon strings. According to scientists, balloon pieces are 32 times more likely to kill wildlife than if a piece of hard plastic was ingested.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine

Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm

MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
MAINE STATE
WGME

1-2-3 Punch: 3rd winter storm in 6 days to bring even more snow to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Tired of snow yet? Another winter storm is on the way to Maine. It's our third in just 6 days. A quiet day for cleanup Tuesday, and then snow returns Wednesday afternoon and evening. Plowable amounts are looking likely again, with quieter weather returning late this week. Tuesday...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Another winter storm will bring more snow to Maine midweek

Maine — Just as we finish the cleanup from Monday's snowstorm, another winter storm will bring more snow to the area late Wednesday night. This next storm will track closer to the coastline, allowing warmer air to mix into the storm by Thursday morning. This means a mix or change to rain is possible along the coast.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?

It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years, but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So, we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Thousands of Mainers without power as heavy snow hits state

Thousands of Mainers are without power as heavy wet snow hits the state. Trees are being weighed down by heavy snow, which is causing them to break and fall on power lines. As of noon on Monday, Central Maine Power is reporting over 24,700. Most of the outages are in...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

These Are the Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Maine

Breaking News, we are all going to die. Well, I don't necessarily mean right now. But, yes, we will all die eventually. Sadly, nobody has found the Fountain of Youth, Holy Grail, or secret to immortality. The underlying truth is that we have just a finite amount of time to enjoy these rotations around the Sun.
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs That Lived in Maine (and Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs That Lived in Maine (and Where to See Fossils Today) Maine is renowned for its rocky coastlines, rich forests, and abundant fisheries. However, the state is not known for an abundance of dinosaur fossils. In fact, asking about the number of dinosaurs that lived in Maine is the wrong approach to the topic of ancient creatures in the area. Instead, it’s best to ask, did any dinosaurs live in Maine?
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy