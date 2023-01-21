Divisional Playoffs: Giants-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction

Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA…
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talks with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during an injury timeout in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln…
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots
Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) blocks New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills
Jan 22, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
Dec 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes an adjustment as the Bengals go for it on 4th and 1 in the second quarter of a Week 13 NFL game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit:Sam…
Reports: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard has 'tightrope' ankle surgery
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle on Tuesday, ESPN and the Dallas Morning News reported.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ready for 'challenge' of Bengals
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ready for 'challenge' of Bengals
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Public behind Eagles, Bengals in early title game betting
Public behind Eagles, Bengals in early title game betting
Reports: Colts' seven finalists include interim coach Jeff Saturday
Reports: Colts' seven finalists include interim coach Jeff Saturday
Aaron Rodgers trade speculation kicks into high gear
It looks like another complicated offseason ahead for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.While Rodgers and the Packers remain silent in the aftermath of their end-of-season sitdown, the rumor mill is filling the void.
Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes will play in AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes first said it.Now Kansas City head coach Andy Reid confirmed it -- the Chiefs' quarterback will play in next week's AFC Championship Game against Cincinnati.
49ers RBs Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell both ailing
The San Francisco 49ers' top two running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, are dealing with injuries heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bengals skate past Bills to reach another AFC title game
Bengals skate past Bills to reach another AFC title game
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes the field before a wild card game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow, Bengals target another win over Chiefs
Joe Burrow, Bengals target another win over Chiefs
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs out on to the field as he is announced against the Detroit Lions during their football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Apc Packvsdetroit 0108230308djpa
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0