Gardner Has Fail Proof Hack for Knowing When To Start Your Seeds

Since January is already half over, my mind has been scrambling at the fact that it's time to start thinking about gardening again. I’ve selected and ordered my seeds in the mail, gotten all my tools sharpened, and cleaned out my garden shed.

If you are anything like me gardening is heavily on your mind, and if you start seeds indoors chances are it's close to time to be starting some of them and getting them under the grow lights and on the heat mats!

It can be difficult to know which seeds need to be started, even though there is information listed on the back of the seed packets, it is pretty generic and is listed for large regions, not your specific area. TikToker and home gardener @smalltowngardenlife has a great trick that takes all the guesswork out of knowing what seeds to start and when!

Her trick helps to keep you organized and stress free as possible so you can enjoy the seeding process, not dread it.

Looking up your last estimated frost date for your specific region the woman says to write it down on the top of a sheet of paper. Once the date is listed at the top you count back the weeks until you get to 12 weeks and write that date down on the first line. Writing underneath that and moving down the list the woman says you can add a week and then write that date, and continue on. This will make it easy when the back of the seed packet says “plant indoors four weeks before expected last frost” or “start seeds indoors 10 weeks before expected last frost”.

