whatsupnewp.com
15 local students land on University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 Semester
The University of New Hampshire has released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, and fifteen students from Newport County are among those on the list. Those local students earning the Highest Honors are;. Julia Cotsonas of Jamestown, who is Majoring in Undeclared. Sage Manning of Portsmouth, who...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up this week in and around Newport: Jan. 23 – 29
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport, Rhode Island. 10:30 am: Family Fun Reptile Show during School Vacation in Newport RI at Vasco de Game Portugues Hall. 12 pm to 5 pm: Co-Work Mondays at The Huddle. For more events and things...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island Wind Ensemble’s ‘One World’ concert to benefit Seamen’s Church Institute
The Rhode Island Wind Ensemble (RIWE) will be holding a family-friendly concert, titled “One World,” on Sunday, February 19th, at 7:00 pm at the Newport Marriott Hotel Atrium. The concert will feature light “pops” music from around the globe and will be a fundraiser for the Seamen’s Church Institute of Newport.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Graciela Emerick
Graciela “Gracie” Emerick, 88, of Newport, RI, passed away on January 19, 2023 at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was the wife of the late Paul Emerick. Graciela was born in Bogota, Columbia to Carlos Alberto Caceres and Manuela Vega de Caceres on December 18, 1934.
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Gas prices have risen in cities around the country over the past week as demand for fuel picked up around the U.S. thanks to higher-than-usual temperatures. “With the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.
whatsupnewp.com
Three local students land on Hofstra University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List
Hofstra University recently named its Fall 2022 Dean’s List, and three students from Newport County were among those being recognized for their outstanding academic achievement. Those local students who made the list are Lucy Botelho of Newport, whose major is Spanish; Alec Darminio of Portsmouth, whose major is Journalism;...
whatsupnewp.com
Test your knowledge of Portsmouth History at Gulf Stream Bar & Grille on Feb. 16
The Portsmouth Historical Society today announced plans for its Fifth Annual Portsmouth History Trivia Night, which will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille. Trivia participation is free to members of the Portsmouth Historical Society, with a...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: David E. Reid
David E. Reid, age 79, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on January 17, 2023 surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness. David was born in Fall River, MA to Edson Reid and A. Irene (Hodgins) Reid. David was the husband of Bette (Longson) Reid of Tiverton for 60 years.
whatsupnewp.com
New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center opens
Federal, statewide, and local officials on Monday celebrated the opening of the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, a rail-bus center that will provide a combination of commuter rail and bus services in an emerging area of transit-oriented economic development in Pawtucket and Central Falls. The center will allow riders to...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island filmmakers release new feature-length thriller ‘The Killers Next Door’
The Killers Next Door, a feature-length thriller written and directed by Lincoln, RI resident Michael A. LoCicero, has been released worldwide on streaming platforms Amazon Prime and Vudu. The film follows a young couple’s weekend getaway in the secluded woods of New Hampshire that turns into a bloody fight for...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Mansions invites visitors to ‘Live the Drama’
The Preservation Society of Newport County has launched Live the Drama, an advertising campaign that shines a light on one of the most fascinating aspects of the Newport Mansions: the dramatic lives of the wealthy families who resided in them. The Preservation Society has partnered with Nail Communications, an award-winning...
whatsupnewp.com
$4.795 million sale of Jamestown home among 9 real estate transactions across Newport County last week
Newport County saw a flurry of activity in the housing market last week, with 9 single-family homes and one condominium being sold. The most expensive sale of the week was 34 Emerson Road in Jamestown, which sold for $4,795,000. This 5-bedroom, 4.1-bathroom single-family home has 3,675 square feet of living space. This property was originally listed for $4,795,000.
whatsupnewp.com
Gas Crisis: Can it happen again?
It was four years ago when the gas stopped flowing to thousands of Newport and Middletown households and businesses. The frigid temperatures forced many families to flee the island, pipes burst and local officials were searching for answers. It didn’t take long for officials to place blame on a system...
whatsupnewp.com
Review: ‘Faith Healer’ at Gamm Theatre is brilliant
I can’t think of a better way to describe “Faith Healer,” currently on stage at the Gamm Theatre in Warwick. Simple brilliance all around. It’s a three-person show, based on the life and times of “the fantastic Frank Hardy.” He’s an itinerant healer, wandering the “forgotten corners” of the British Isles in the 1950s and 1960s. The show opens with Hardy (Tony Estrella) repeating the guttural-sounding names of villages he’s visited in the region as if they form a prayer. Hardy eases into telling us about his life and his travels, all in a monologue.
whatsupnewp.com
Gale Watch in effect for Narragansett Bay from Wednesday evening through Friday morning
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Gale Watch for Narragansett Bay and Boston Harbor, beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through Friday morning. In addition, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 7 AM EST this morning. According to the NWS, strong winds with gusts up to 40...
whatsupnewp.com
Concert Recap and Photos: Chris Spedding Trio rocks Newport’s Casino Theatre
Three legendary musicians came together for a special show at the Casino Theatre in Newport, RI Friday night January 20 before a near-sellout crowd. The power trio of Chris Spedding, Tony Garnier, and Anton Fig rocked hard through a 90+ minute set of Spedding’s original music along with a few covers. Highlights included Spedding’s #1 hit “Motorbikin’,” the Garland Jeffreys classic “Wild in the Streets,” and a funky crowd-pleasing version of “Wild Thing.”
