I can’t think of a better way to describe “Faith Healer,” currently on stage at the Gamm Theatre in Warwick. Simple brilliance all around. It’s a three-person show, based on the life and times of “the fantastic Frank Hardy.” He’s an itinerant healer, wandering the “forgotten corners” of the British Isles in the 1950s and 1960s. The show opens with Hardy (Tony Estrella) repeating the guttural-sounding names of villages he’s visited in the region as if they form a prayer. Hardy eases into telling us about his life and his travels, all in a monologue.

WARWICK, RI ・ 12 HOURS AGO