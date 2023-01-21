ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up this week in and around Newport: Jan. 23 – 29

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport, Rhode Island. 10:30 am: Family Fun Reptile Show during School Vacation in Newport RI at Vasco de Game Portugues Hall. 12 pm to 5 pm: Co-Work Mondays at The Huddle. For more events and things...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Graciela Emerick

Graciela “Gracie” Emerick, 88, of Newport, RI, passed away on January 19, 2023 at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was the wife of the late Paul Emerick. Graciela was born in Bogota, Columbia to Carlos Alberto Caceres and Manuela Vega de Caceres on December 18, 1934.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

Gas prices have risen in cities around the country over the past week as demand for fuel picked up around the U.S. thanks to higher-than-usual temperatures. “With the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Three local students land on Hofstra University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List

Hofstra University recently named its Fall 2022 Dean’s List, and three students from Newport County were among those being recognized for their outstanding academic achievement. Those local students who made the list are Lucy Botelho of Newport, whose major is Spanish; Alec Darminio of Portsmouth, whose major is Journalism;...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: David E. Reid

David E. Reid, age 79, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on January 17, 2023 surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness. David was born in Fall River, MA to Edson Reid and A. Irene (Hodgins) Reid. David was the husband of Bette (Longson) Reid of Tiverton for 60 years.
TIVERTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center opens

Federal, statewide, and local officials on Monday celebrated the opening of the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, a rail-bus center that will provide a combination of commuter rail and bus services in an emerging area of transit-oriented economic development in Pawtucket and Central Falls. The center will allow riders to...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Mansions invites visitors to ‘Live the Drama’

The Preservation Society of Newport County has launched Live the Drama, an advertising campaign that shines a light on one of the most fascinating aspects of the Newport Mansions: the dramatic lives of the wealthy families who resided in them. The Preservation Society has partnered with Nail Communications, an award-winning...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

$4.795 million sale of Jamestown home among 9 real estate transactions across Newport County last week

Newport County saw a flurry of activity in the housing market last week, with 9 single-family homes and one condominium being sold. The most expensive sale of the week was 34 Emerson Road in Jamestown, which sold for $4,795,000. This 5-bedroom, 4.1-bathroom single-family home has 3,675 square feet of living space. This property was originally listed for $4,795,000.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Gas Crisis: Can it happen again?

It was four years ago when the gas stopped flowing to thousands of Newport and Middletown households and businesses. The frigid temperatures forced many families to flee the island, pipes burst and local officials were searching for answers. It didn’t take long for officials to place blame on a system...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Review: ‘Faith Healer’ at Gamm Theatre is brilliant

I can’t think of a better way to describe “Faith Healer,” currently on stage at the Gamm Theatre in Warwick. Simple brilliance all around. It’s a three-person show, based on the life and times of “the fantastic Frank Hardy.” He’s an itinerant healer, wandering the “forgotten corners” of the British Isles in the 1950s and 1960s. The show opens with Hardy (Tony Estrella) repeating the guttural-sounding names of villages he’s visited in the region as if they form a prayer. Hardy eases into telling us about his life and his travels, all in a monologue.
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Concert Recap and Photos: Chris Spedding Trio rocks Newport’s Casino Theatre

Three legendary musicians came together for a special show at the Casino Theatre in Newport, RI Friday night January 20 before a near-sellout crowd. The power trio of Chris Spedding, Tony Garnier, and Anton Fig rocked hard through a 90+ minute set of Spedding’s original music along with a few covers. Highlights included Spedding’s #1 hit “Motorbikin’,” the Garland Jeffreys classic “Wild in the Streets,” and a funky crowd-pleasing version of “Wild Thing.”
NEWPORT, RI

