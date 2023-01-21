Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WA Woman Sentenced to Prison For Stealing Flood Control TaxesTaxBuzzEnumclaw, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
The Suburban Times
County Council seeks commission board member
Pierce County Council announcement. Board member needed to represent Pierce County Council District 5 for the Commission on Refugee and Immigrant Affairs! Board members help advise on important matters to all refugee and immigrant communities. Learn more and start your application PierceCountyWa.Gov/CRIA.
The Suburban Times
15 unit multifamily project application filed
APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4852 – Lakewood Station Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 4853 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 15 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 0.45 acres.
The Suburban Times
Letter: Clover Park School District (CPSD) Academic Performance – Your Right to Know
Submitted by John Arbeeny. On 9 January 2023 I gave a six-minute presentation to the School Board which followed the outline of my article in The Suburban Times on 21 December 2022 entitled CPSD Inside Schools November 2022 issue. What’s missing? Academics. I pointed out that out of 8...
KUOW
Pierce County pushes back on the state's proposed airport sites
Sea-Tac Airport is expected to reach capacity by 2050, meaning there are an expected 27 million passengers who won't be able to fly because supply can’t meet demand. To solve this looming problem, the Washington Legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, or CACC, in 2019. The commission is tasked with recommending an ideal location for a new international airport.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Housing Authority Breaks Ground on Housing Hilltop Affordable Housing Project
Pierce County Council announcement. Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4) joined Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-WA 10th District) and Congressman Derek Kilmer (D-WA 6th District) at the Housing Hilltop Groundbreaking Ceremony, Friday, Jan. 20. Housing Hilltop is an affordable housing project from the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) that will bring 231...
The Suburban Times
Letter: Government Neglect/Waste (Tacoma Fire Department)
I have written before about governmental agencies being poor stewards of our tax dollars. Here is continued example on this very topic. Over 7 years ago, when I still lived in Tacoma, I wrote a Letter to the Editor of the Tribune, about a historic building owned by Tacoma Fire Dept. Along with the letter, I also called to voice my concerns to TFD about the neglect to the build pictured, which is downtown on Tacoma Ave.
The Suburban Times
North 21st Street Bridge Maintenance Scheduled January 25-26
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will perform maintenance on the North 21st Street Bridge (located between North Fife and North Oakes streets) on Wednesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 26, from 7:30 AM to 5 PM each day. During this timeframe, the bridge...
The Suburban Times
Testing, restoration and final touches continue
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews continuing roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to complete or correct any issues along the project area.
SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity
SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
The Suburban Times
Are you Tacoma’s next Poet Laureate?
City of Tacoma social media post. Are you interested in being Tacoma’s next Poet Laureate? Learn more & apply by Jan. 30 at cityoftacoma.org/artsopps. Literary artists producing poetry in any form, genre, or style across Pierce County are encouraged to apply!
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
The Suburban Times
Chair Class Offered at Lakewood YMCA Ideal for Senior Citizens During Cold Weather
With the current cold weather you might want to consider joining the Lakewood YMCA, which offers a warm environment to offset the cold weather we are experiencing. Another reason to join is that when it comes to exercise for seniors, the YMCA’s chair class makes for a wonderful option in that chairs are versatile and stable. What’s more, anyone, at any level of exercise, can do these easy workouts and reap the benefits of better balance, muscles and stronger joints.
Deputies help clean up large homeless camp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies helped clean up a large homeless encampment along State Route 303 last week. The property is owned by Housing Kitsap. People living in the camp were given 60 days’ notice that they would have to leave the wooded area before the cleanup.
q13fox.com
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
thurstontalk.com
The Changing Face of Downtown Olympia
New businesses are moving in, and Olympia is growing upward with mixed-use buildings acting as hubs of activity. New visitors-turned residents fill the shops and restaurants. Energy from new business ventures, urban design principles and organized support keep it thriving. The concept is not entirely new to Olympia. Many historic...
AOL Corp
Death of a Sizzler: Pierce County’s only location closes. There’s just 1 left in WA
If the slow waning of the American Dream took a physical form, it would probably look a lot like the scene in Lakewood on Thursday night. There, with a line stretching out into the cold, the witnesses stood huddled, anxious and hungry, waiting to pay their final respects. The Sizzler...
thurstontalk.com
Architectural Drawings of Olympia Brewing Company Lobby 1961 Remodel Donated to Schmidt House
Bold signage identifying the Olympia Brewing Company and its “Visitors Welcome” message greeted travelers passing through Tumwater. People took up the offer to stretch their legs, tour a brewery and sample Olympia beer. Preparing for an even greater influx of visitors with the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair on the horizon, the Olympia Brewing Company remodeled its guest lobby and business offices. Now, 92-year-old Jack McBride, lead architect with Douglas Bennett Design, has donated his architectural drawings from the Olympia Brewing Company 1961 lobby remodel to the Schmidt House.
The Suburban Times
Clarissa Gines combines her passions for art and community working for Tacoma Creates
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Clarissa Gines was one of the first students to graduate with PLU’s art history undergraduate degree in 2012. It wasn’t easy—she had a child during her senior year, and juggled parenthood with schoolwork and an internship at a Seattle-based art gallery. She then worked as a gallery assistant, Museum of Glass associate, and gallery exhibitions manager for the next seven years.
Tacoma Daily Index
Home In Tacoma – Phase 2: Implementation Is Underway
Work is underway on Home In Tacoma – Phase 2. This phase will implement the City’s new housing growth strategy through zoning, standards, affordability and anti-displacement steps, and actions to support housing growth. Everyone has a stake in housing and neighborhoods. The City is inviting broad public input...
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
