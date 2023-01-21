ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Steal of the Century! The Modern Arm Chair Recliner Fans Call "Legit" is Only $175

By Brittany Vincent
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpfqE_0kMmiJlU00

Bring this modern recliner home for 50% off its normal price!

Whether you're looking for some great new budget-friendly furniture to decorate your new home or you need a new piece specifically, there are some pieces you just know you need right away. A recliner, for instance, is a great addition to anyone's home decor, given its versatility. Want to sit and chill out? A recliner is perfect for that. Want to get in a midday nap? Get a recliner. But many are a bit more expensive than most of us would like to pay. That's why you need to jump on this recliner deal of the century at Amazon, like, yesterday .

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

The Edenbrook Adams Modern Round Arm Recliner is on sale at Amazon right now for just $175. That's a whopping 50% off for the recliner in the deep caramel camel color, and even less for the black version at just $167.93! The chair normally goes for $349.99, so this is an incredible find even if you don't need a new chair and just need an excuse to buy one! You can grab one in both colors for the same price as one, or get two for different rooms in the same home -- it's up to you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyGok_0kMmiJlU00

Amazon

This faux leather recliner is a posh-looking chair that looks far more expensive than it actually is. It's versatile enough to place it as a living room setpiece or to add to any space in your home where you need additional seating arrangements. You could even place a few side by side for an improvised couch-like situation for multiple family members.

The recliner's black or camel faux leather keeps the cushions from looking worn too quickly, and the chair itself has a solid wood frame, wood legs, and sturdy construction that can support up to 350 pounds. That means it's great for just about any use case, and the material makes it simple and easy to clean should you need to deal with any messes.

Plus, the recliner is taller than it is wide, which means it's easier to maneuver around your home and to get set up in the first place, especially if you have small spaces you'd like to fill up with furniture. This would be the ideal chair for apartment-dwellers who think a recliner is never in the cards with their home's smaller footprint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IlNp_0kMmiJlU00

Amazon

This is a relatively new item to Amazon, but it's still amassed 9 five-star ratings, each from buyers eager to share their positive experience with this attractive, modern chair. Many love it for its smaller size, with one buyer noting that it's absolutely perfect for a nursery, especially with a new baby coming home.

The same reviewer called it a "great recliner," writing "Got this is to use for a new baby on the way! It’s very plush and comfortable. The material is high quality without having to pay a ridiculous price. I love that you don’t sink down and feel like a toddler in a giant chair! Great for someone who needs support but also needs to be able to get out of the chair easily. Overall it’s a great chair! As a tall woman I especially love the high back!"

Another called it "the perfect chair" : "We looked for 6 months for the perfect chair(s) for our living room and WOW did we finally find one! This chair is perfect. Perfect size, perfect coziness, perfect recline, perfect color AND bonus - they don’t easily scratch! Highly recommend this chair!"

One reviewer was taken by the chair's "modern" aesthetic : "I am a huge fan of the leather furniture look, but don't love spending the money on real leather. However, the price and style of this recliner were exactly what I was looking for. After receiving the recliner I was super pleased at how "high end" it looks. The solid wood frame and legs are super durable and the cushions are actually really comfortable. Definitely would recommend to anyone looking for a modern reclining chair!"

They've made the case! Be sure to snap up a recliner of your very own before the sale ends. You won't want to miss adding one of these chairs to your home at this price.

Shop More Parade Deals:

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling New Shacket 'Impressively Soft' — and It's on Sale Right Now

It comes in 10 colors New clothes drop on Amazon all the time, but only a handful of pieces become instantly popular with shoppers like this plaid shacket that's currently on sale. Right now, the Prettygarden Plaid Shacket, which is equal parts shirt and jacket, is the best-selling new casual jacket on Amazon. If the hybrid design looks familiar, you may have seen a similar version from the brand. The main difference? This new shacket is longer — consider it the big sister of the two.  Currently 24 percent...
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Parade

Parade

77K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy