Steal of the Century! The Modern Arm Chair Recliner Fans Call "Legit" is Only $175

Bring this modern recliner home for 50% off its normal price!

Whether you're looking for some great new budget-friendly furniture to decorate your new home or you need a new piece specifically, there are some pieces you just know you need right away. A recliner, for instance, is a great addition to anyone's home decor, given its versatility. Want to sit and chill out? A recliner is perfect for that. Want to get in a midday nap? Get a recliner. But many are a bit more expensive than most of us would like to pay. That's why you need to jump on this recliner deal of the century at Amazon, like, yesterday .

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

The Edenbrook Adams Modern Round Arm Recliner is on sale at Amazon right now for just $175. That's a whopping 50% off for the recliner in the deep caramel camel color, and even less for the black version at just $167.93! The chair normally goes for $349.99, so this is an incredible find even if you don't need a new chair and just need an excuse to buy one! You can grab one in both colors for the same price as one, or get two for different rooms in the same home -- it's up to you!

Amazon

This faux leather recliner is a posh-looking chair that looks far more expensive than it actually is. It's versatile enough to place it as a living room setpiece or to add to any space in your home where you need additional seating arrangements. You could even place a few side by side for an improvised couch-like situation for multiple family members.

The recliner's black or camel faux leather keeps the cushions from looking worn too quickly, and the chair itself has a solid wood frame, wood legs, and sturdy construction that can support up to 350 pounds. That means it's great for just about any use case, and the material makes it simple and easy to clean should you need to deal with any messes.

Plus, the recliner is taller than it is wide, which means it's easier to maneuver around your home and to get set up in the first place, especially if you have small spaces you'd like to fill up with furniture. This would be the ideal chair for apartment-dwellers who think a recliner is never in the cards with their home's smaller footprint.

Amazon

This is a relatively new item to Amazon, but it's still amassed 9 five-star ratings, each from buyers eager to share their positive experience with this attractive, modern chair. Many love it for its smaller size, with one buyer noting that it's absolutely perfect for a nursery, especially with a new baby coming home.

The same reviewer called it a "great recliner," writing "Got this is to use for a new baby on the way! It’s very plush and comfortable. The material is high quality without having to pay a ridiculous price. I love that you don’t sink down and feel like a toddler in a giant chair! Great for someone who needs support but also needs to be able to get out of the chair easily. Overall it’s a great chair! As a tall woman I especially love the high back!"

Another called it "the perfect chair" : "We looked for 6 months for the perfect chair(s) for our living room and WOW did we finally find one! This chair is perfect. Perfect size, perfect coziness, perfect recline, perfect color AND bonus - they don’t easily scratch! Highly recommend this chair!"

One reviewer was taken by the chair's "modern" aesthetic : "I am a huge fan of the leather furniture look, but don't love spending the money on real leather. However, the price and style of this recliner were exactly what I was looking for. After receiving the recliner I was super pleased at how "high end" it looks. The solid wood frame and legs are super durable and the cushions are actually really comfortable. Definitely would recommend to anyone looking for a modern reclining chair!"

They've made the case! Be sure to snap up a recliner of your very own before the sale ends. You won't want to miss adding one of these chairs to your home at this price.

Shop More Parade Deals: