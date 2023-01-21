ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Jost Shares Rare ‘Photo’ Of Son With Scarlett Johansson on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'

By Sammi Burke
 2 days ago

The couple is notoriously private, so the comedian had to tease the audience of 'The Tonight Show' when he stopped by.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are notoriously private about their family life , doing their best to keep their young son's (and her 8-year-old daughter, Rose's ) face out of the media.

Aside from an unfortunate paparazzi capture here or there, most fans of the comedian and the actress have no idea what Cosmo looks like, and during a visit to 30 Rockefeller Plaza for an interview with Jimmy Fallon , the Saturday Night Live star couldn't help but to mess with the curious audience when the conversation turned to the last few years of his life.

"It's been a couple years since I've had you on the show," Fallon commented, "and I'll tell you what happened. You got married. Congratulations. You had a baby! Congratulations. How's married life? How's the baby?"

"It's great! He's 18 months old, he's doing great. He's walking, he's talking—his favorite word is 'cracker,'" he said, going on to joke , "Same as Michael Che ! Same favorite word...he got it from his uncle."

The two shot the breeze for a few more moments, where Jost even suggested the boy was dancing already, before Fallon cut him off and said, "You brought a photo of your son. So cute."

"We're private," Jost responded hesitantly.

"Can I show it?" Fallon asked for permission.

"Yeah, that's fine," he shrugged it off as Fallon showed a photo of M3GAN, the viral murderous robot , leading the audience to burst into laughter

"You see it's both of us," Jost followed up seriously. "There's a little of both of us. And the dancing is good."

The show shared a clip of the moment on its Instagram account on Friday , Jan. 20. " @colinjost shows Jimmy an exclusive photo of his and Scarlett Johansson’s son. 🤣 #FallonTonight ," read the caption in an appropriately coy manner.

"Why I really think we were going to get a picture😂," one viewer wrote after they got played.

"Absolutely adore this omg. Love it," said another.

Let's just say, he's a comedian for a reason!

Related
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Parade

Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday

Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
netflixjunkie.com

Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
HollywoodLife

Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
FLORIDA STATE
E! News

The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Elegantly Stomps Onto the Jimmy Kimmel Set in Oversized Mary Janes

The trendy, ultrahigh platform Mary Janes Jennifer Lopez Affleck wore to her January 18 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live were very on-brand for the megastar—unambiguously feminine with an intimidating edge. Mrs. Affleck paired her sky-high white heels with an immaculate white dress coat, a matching clutch, and hair worn soft and long.
purewow.com

Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Daughter Malti Makes British ‘Vogue’ Debut in Gorgeous Mommy-and-Me Pic

Priyanka Chopra and her baby daughter Malti are ready for their *close-up* because the mother-daughter duo just made it on the latest cover of British Vogue. Today, the Quantico actress shared a photoshoot snap featuring herself and her baby girl. They will both be gracing next month’s issue of the fashion magazine. In the pic, Chopra can be seen holding her baby close to her (and keeping her face completely concealed) as they both don coordinating red dresses and pose in front of a red backdrop.
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
