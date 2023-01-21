Colin Jost Shares Rare ‘Photo’ Of Son With Scarlett Johansson on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'

The couple is notoriously private, so the comedian had to tease the audience of 'The Tonight Show' when he stopped by.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are notoriously private about their family life , doing their best to keep their young son's (and her 8-year-old daughter, Rose's ) face out of the media.

Aside from an unfortunate paparazzi capture here or there, most fans of the comedian and the actress have no idea what Cosmo looks like, and during a visit to 30 Rockefeller Plaza for an interview with Jimmy Fallon , the Saturday Night Live star couldn't help but to mess with the curious audience when the conversation turned to the last few years of his life.

"It's been a couple years since I've had you on the show," Fallon commented, "and I'll tell you what happened. You got married. Congratulations. You had a baby! Congratulations. How's married life? How's the baby?"

"It's great! He's 18 months old, he's doing great. He's walking, he's talking—his favorite word is 'cracker,'" he said, going on to joke , "Same as Michael Che ! Same favorite word...he got it from his uncle."

The two shot the breeze for a few more moments, where Jost even suggested the boy was dancing already, before Fallon cut him off and said, "You brought a photo of your son. So cute."



"We're private," Jost responded hesitantly.

"Can I show it?" Fallon asked for permission.

"Yeah, that's fine," he shrugged it off as Fallon showed a photo of M3GAN, the viral murderous robot , leading the audience to burst into laughter

"You see it's both of us," Jost followed up seriously. "There's a little of both of us. And the dancing is good."

The show shared a clip of the moment on its Instagram account on Friday , Jan. 20. " @colinjost shows Jimmy an exclusive photo of his and Scarlett Johansson’s son. 🤣 #FallonTonight ," read the caption in an appropriately coy manner.

"Why I really think we were going to get a picture😂," one viewer wrote after they got played.

"Absolutely adore this omg. Love it," said another.

Let's just say, he's a comedian for a reason!