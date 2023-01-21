Castaic High School To Host Open Enrollment Information Nights

Castaic High School is set to host open enrollment information nights for parents seeking more information about opportunities at the school.

Next month, Castaic High School is set to hold three information nights at Santa Clarita junior high schools for parents of junior high and high school students looking into enrolling their students at the campus for the 2023 to 2024 school year.

Students are also welcome to attend the events.

The informational nights will take place as follows:

Feb. 7 at 6:00 p.m. at La Mesa Junior High School Multipurpose Room 26623 May Way, Santa Clarita

Feb. 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Rancho Pico Junior High School Multipurpose Room, 26250 W. Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch

Feb. 9 at 6:00 p.m. at Rio Norte Junior High School Multipurpose Room, 28771 Rio Norte Dr., Santa Clarita

“There are many unique opportunities at Castaic High School including the College of the Canyons North (iCAN) Academy and many Career Technical Education courses specific to this campus,” said Debbie Dunn, Communications Coordinator for William S. Hart Union High School District . “We look forward to sharing these opportunities with you.”

Castaic High School offers college classes taught by professors during the school day through iCAN Academy.

It is the only school in the Hart District that allows freshmen to take college-level courses, and allows students to graduate high school with up to a year of college classes, or 24 units, completed. Credits are also Cal State University and University of California transferable.

Programs offered at Castaic High School include:

18 varsity sports programs

Theater Arts Program

Choir Program

Dance Program

Band/Color Guard Ranked #1 in SoCal lA Division

ASB with 30 plus clubs

JV and Varsity Cheer

19 AP Courses

Career preparatory programs include:

Welding Pathway-Work towards a College of the Canyons Certificate

Film, Television, and Video Production-iCAN with College of the Canyons

Graphic Media, Studio, 2-D, AP Studio Art, and Painting/Drawing Arts

Administrative Justice

Fire Science Academy

Health Science Pathway (Medical/Dental Assistant)

Honors/AP courses

Parents with questions should contact the school directly by phone.

Castaic High School tours can be scheduled here .

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .