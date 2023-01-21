High School Spotlight: Sidwell Friends (DC) vs Jackson Reed (DC)

Could the rematch from last year’s instant classic DCAA title game between Sidwell Friends and Jackson Reed live up to the hype? Let’s find out if it did and the game’s major takeaways.

This past Thursday’s Jackson-Reed and Sidwell Friends matchup was one of the most anticipated high school games in the DMV.

Their classic DCSAA title game last season ended in dramatic fashion with Caleb Williams' buzzer beating putback. The two teams dueled in another game that went down to the wire, but in the end, Sidwell prevailed again in a 67-61 overtime win. Here are my key takeaways:

Caleb Williams’ Return

Making his way back from a minor knee injury, Williams (2024) largely looked like himself despite a rough shooting night due to a mix of just having clean looks that didn't go down and being matched up against Jackson-Reeds’ best two defenders, Rob Dockery and Jayden Fort. He was poised getting to his spots and utilized his college ready 6’7 frame to finish at the rim while displaying his fluid shooting stroke and playing solid defense both on and off the ball.

Williams holds offers from the likes of Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Maryland, Virginia Tech and a slew of high and low major schools. He recently took official visits to Michigan and Indiana. Wherever he lands, they’ll get a skilled, college ready wing that knows how to win.

A Clutch Underclassman

2025 guard Acaden Lewis was quiet for nearly the whole game until it was time to perform in the clutch. Lewis buried a smooth spacing creating step-back three to put Sidwell up three points with about 20 seconds left. Jackson-Reed would go on to force overtime, but Lewis was ready.

He connected on a deep catch-and-shoot three from a Williams handoff to extend the lead to six points then closed it out with a tricky hesitation move into an off hand floater.

I absolutely loved his self-confidence in the clutch. It’s telling to see it in an underclassmen in this type of game and environment. Lewis is a dynamic scorer and shooter that should draw plenty of high major attention.

The Rise of Jayden Fort

After seeing Fort dazzle in-person last weekend at The Saint James MLK Classic, I was eager to watch him again.

The 6-foot-7 Fort battled foul trouble for the majority of the game, starting early by picking up two fouls in the first quarter. He still had those exciting flashes that offer a glimpse of his upside as a two-way wing, including this chase-down block attempt where he’s called for the foul, but his hands are easily inside of the window as he effortlessly gets off the floor.

Fort impacted both ends with his blend of explosive athleticism, length and fluidity. His functional handle and touch from the free throw line continue to be positive indicators of more self creation ability to explore. I would be surprised if he isn't amongst the biggest risers in the 2025 class.

Mr. Versatility, Rob Dockery

I’m always impressed by the versatility Dockery brings to the floor. Jackson-Reed relies upon him to score, make plays for others and defend multiple positions. It wasn't any different in this one.

As a scorer, the 6-foot-7, 2024 Texas A&M commit, showcased his athleticism and rim finishing while confidently draining a three. A major swing skill for Dockery is his three-point shooting so it was encouraging to see him continue to confidently take a couple of threes and knock one down.

Dockery took on the challenge of defending Caleb Williams, doing a solid job of limiting and just being active overall defensively with his length. His combination of size, length and activity give him the tools to develop into a valuable multi positional defender and defensive playmaker on the collegiate level.

Dockery’s long term development as a playmaking wing will be fun to watch. He dished out a nice drop off pass early in the game and found Brimage in the corner for three to force overtime with a live dribble pass on a baseline drive.

A Future Wildcat?

Jalen Rougier-Roane (2025) left his mark on this game with his shotmaking and defensive playmaking. He converted multiple tough finishes at the rim, knocked multiple threes and generated events with his length and activity. Just a sophomore, he possesses a long and strong 6-foot-5 frame that easily projects to the collegiate level. JRR has mentioned Villanova as one of his dream schools and he certainly fits the build of the tough, two-way guards that the Wildcats covet.

