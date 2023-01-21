The Chicago Cubs ownership and front office kept their word when it came to spending money and adding players.

Heading into the winter the Chicago Cubs desperately needed additional firepower to be added to the roster if they hoped to compete in the National League Central in 2023. The front office and owner Tom Ricketts understood the situation and they made a promise: they would spend money and add players in free agency this offseason.

They held up their end of the bargain.

First, the team was rumored to be in on nearly every available shortstop on the market. But as Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts came off the board, fans began to worry if the head shed was actually going to keep its promise.

Then the singing of Cody Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, occurred. Yes, he will have to regain form, but the pedigree is there and committing $17.5 million to him in 2023 is no joke either.

Next up was starter Jameson Taillon. One of the best starters on the market not named Jacob deGrom, Taillon immediately improved the rotation and makes for a great 1-2 punch with Marcus Stroman at the top of the rotation.

Then, it happened.

The moment every Cubs fan was praying for: Chicago signed shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Of the bunch, Swanson was the youngest, the cheapest, but also the most gifted defensively. He wasn't bad at the plate either in 2022 as he compiled the best season of his career at the dish slashing .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs.

Then came the signing of Drew Smyly to ensure his return to the Cubs and followed that up by strengthening their catching situation by bringing in Tucker Barnhart.

Finally, two bats in Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini were added. Hosmer is looking for a bounce back year but he can address the hole at first base and should be the short term answer as Matt Mervis develops.

Manicni is the ideal "veteran presence" candidate as he has faced adversity, won the World Series, and has a great demeanor in the clubhouse.

All of these moves not only made Chicago a dangerous team, albeit still an underdog, in the NL Central, but it proved something else: ownership and the front office have kept their word.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !