Effective: 2023-01-22 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Piscataquis, Northern Washington, Southeast Aroostook, and Central Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Patchy blowing snow is expected. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO