Sha’Carri Richardson Kicked Off American Airlines Flight

By Alec Karam
 2 days ago
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson is considering taking legal action against American Airlines after she was kicked off a flight following a verbal altercation with a flight attendant. Richardson posted two videos from the flight. In one, she accuses the male flight attendant of harassment after he “jumped in” the shot. In an Instagram caption, Richardson said the flight attendant not only threatened her, but a bystander who wanted a photo. “Tell me if I’ll be wrong to pursue legal actions against the airline,” she wrote in her caption. She also claims he asked her repeatedly to hang up her phone and put it in airplane mode, and Richardson took issue with his tone. One of the videos shows Richardson’s final moments on the plane, as some other passengers argue with her, while one offers to help her. One passenger, a white man according to Richardson, tells her he doesn’t “give a shit” about how the flight attendant may have treated her because he’s missing his connection. The video of the tumultuous trip ends with Richardson exiting the plane as applause is heard in the background.

TSmith
2d ago

Applause as she is being escorted off the plane. Tells you everything you need to know about the incident.

Anna hetz
2d ago

Turn your damn phone to airplane mode. Just like the rest of us. Hang up. Your call is not that important.

chrissy
2d ago

troublemaker. not important. have a nice flight somewhere else. you're more ignorant than you look if you think to file suit over this. bye-bye

