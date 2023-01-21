ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBOE Slides By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.81. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.99% up from its 52-week low and 49.13% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,119.32. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.45% up from its 52-week low and 3.92% down from its 52-week high.
Copper Futures Is 11% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 11.17% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:50 EST on Monday, 23 January, Copper (HG) is $4.26. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 538, 99.99% below its average volume of 15345478534.51. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Over 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.02% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,717.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 272, 99.99% below its average volume of 5501452074.99. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Lumber Futures Bullish Momentum With A 15% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 15.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Monday, 23 January, Lumber (LBS) is $428.00. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 37, 99.99% below its average volume of 20805095.29. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.82% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 23 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.23. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.33% up from its 52-week low and 48.05% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
USD/EUR Is 2% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:11 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.402% up from its 52-week low and 12.517% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Nikkei 225 Jumps By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.55% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,256.35. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.43% up from its 52-week low and 6.73% down from its 52-week high.
3D Systems Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) rose by a staggering 29.45% in 21 sessions from $7.65 to $9.90 at 14:09 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $15,853.13, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Bionano Genomics Stock Over 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) jumped by a staggering 23.87% in 10 sessions from $1.55 at 2023-01-09, to $1.92 at 22:28 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Monday, 23 January, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,245.43. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1085727000, 83.2% below its average volume of 6465675109.81. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
NYSE FANG Over 8% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 8.62% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 23 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,010.03. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.06% up from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 30% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) jumped by a staggering 30.77% in 21 sessions from $0.26 at 2022-12-21, to $0.34 at 22:15 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Niu Technologies Stock Jumps By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) jumped by a staggering 19.31% in 5 sessions from $4.61 at 19.31, to $5.50 at 13:57 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
IBOVESPA Is 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.12% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,616.53. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.21% up from its 52-week low and 7.41% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum: 0.912% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.912% for the last session’s close. At 18:06 EST on Monday, 23 January, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.96. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.093% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $139.05 and 0.553% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $141.18.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Went Up By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) jumped by a staggering 30.71% in 21 sessions from $42.39 at 2022-12-27, to $55.41 at 22:31 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
AMD Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.01% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with AMD (AMD) rising 9.01% to $76.38 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41. AMD’s last close was $70.07, 47.3% below its 52-week high of $132.96. Why is AMD Stock Going Up?. AMD’s stock is flying higher after announcing a...

