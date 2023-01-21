Read full article on original website
via.news
CBOE Slides By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.81. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.99% up from its 52-week low and 49.13% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,119.32. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.45% up from its 52-week low and 3.92% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Copper Futures Is 11% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 11.17% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:50 EST on Monday, 23 January, Copper (HG) is $4.26. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 538, 99.99% below its average volume of 15345478534.51. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Over 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.02% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,717.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 272, 99.99% below its average volume of 5501452074.99. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Lumber Futures Bullish Momentum With A 15% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 15.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Monday, 23 January, Lumber (LBS) is $428.00. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 37, 99.99% below its average volume of 20805095.29. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.82% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 23 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.23. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.33% up from its 52-week low and 48.05% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
USD/EUR Is 2% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:11 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.402% up from its 52-week low and 12.517% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Nikkei 225 Jumps By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.55% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,256.35. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.43% up from its 52-week low and 6.73% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
3D Systems Stock Is 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) rose by a staggering 29.45% in 21 sessions from $7.65 to $9.90 at 14:09 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $15,853.13, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Bionano Genomics Stock Over 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) jumped by a staggering 23.87% in 10 sessions from $1.55 at 2023-01-09, to $1.92 at 22:28 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Monday, 23 January, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,245.43. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1085727000, 83.2% below its average volume of 6465675109.81. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
NYSE FANG Over 8% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 8.62% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 23 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,010.03. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.06% up from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 30% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) jumped by a staggering 30.77% in 21 sessions from $0.26 at 2022-12-21, to $0.34 at 22:15 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Jumps By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) jumped by a staggering 19.31% in 5 sessions from $4.61 at 19.31, to $5.50 at 13:57 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
IBOVESPA Is 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.12% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,616.53. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.21% up from its 52-week low and 7.41% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum: 0.912% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.912% for the last session’s close. At 18:06 EST on Monday, 23 January, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.96. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.093% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $139.05 and 0.553% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $141.18.
via.news
Cocrystal Pharma And Brooge Energy Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Cocrystal Pharma, Xenetic Biosciences, and Conifer Holdings. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Cocrystal Pharma...
via.news
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Went Up By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) jumped by a staggering 30.71% in 21 sessions from $42.39 at 2022-12-27, to $55.41 at 22:31 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
AMD Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.01% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with AMD (AMD) rising 9.01% to $76.38 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41. AMD’s last close was $70.07, 47.3% below its 52-week high of $132.96. Why is AMD Stock Going Up?. AMD’s stock is flying higher after announcing a...
via.news
Aspen Group And Mizuho Financial Group On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Aspen Group, Tattooed Chef, and DouYu. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
