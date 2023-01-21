Charli XCX attended Valentino’s spring 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris today dressed in a dramatic all-black ensemble and hidden footwear. Giving gothic realness, the “Unlock It” songstress styled a sleek black crop top underneath what looked like a lengthy black cape. The maxi-draped style was worn alongside tailored high-waisted trousers that smartened up Charli XCX’s cropped top. The singer channeled Morticia Addams with her lengthy black locks and smokey makeup that gave her a brooding appearance. On the accessories front, the British pop star toted a black leather monogrammed Valentino mini bag. Although her footwear was quite hard to see because of...

26 MINUTES AGO