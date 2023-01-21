ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Burien seeking community feedback on Stormwater Management Action Plan

By Scott Schaefer
The City of Burien announced this week that it is in the final phase of developing a Stormwater Management Action Plan (SMAP) to improve water conditions for fish and wildlife in Miller Creek, and they’re seeking community feedback.

The SMAP identifies steps the City can take to reduce the harmful effects of stormwater runoff.

“With your help, the project team chose to prioritize Miller Creek with a specific focus on the Downtown Burien neighborhood,” the city said. “Stormwater runoff from Downtown Burien is not likely to improve without intervention from the City.”

The city said that the community was invited to help prioritize projects and programs in the Downtown neighborhood that could improve the condition of Miller Creek. This feedback was used to develop seven stormwater solutions.

Solutions include physical, built projects and programs that change the way land is managed. Learn more about the solutions in the video below, or read more about them on the project page.

The community is now invited to review these proposed solutions and provide feedback via email. The draft action plan will be available for review in February 2023 after feedback for these stormwater solutions has been collected and incorporated.

About the Stormwater Management Action Plan

The City of Burien is developing an action plan to improve water conditions for fish and wildlife in one of our three local streams (Miller Creek, Salmon Creek, or Walker Creek). The plan will identify steps the City can take to reduce the harmful effects of stormwater runoff.

The project will result in a stormwater management action plan for one stream’s watershed in the Burien. The goal of the stormwater management action plan is to improve water quality in the selected stream.

Learn more here.

