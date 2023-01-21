ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at Texas' wide receiver room following the addition of AD Mitchell

By Cj Mumme
 4 days ago
Texas added a key piece to its 2023 roster on Friday with the commitment of Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell.

The standout pass catcher wasted no time in making a decision after entering the transfer portal on Wednesday. Mitchell took a visit to Texas on Thursday and announced his signing with the Longhorns on Friday night.

Mitchell has a knack for coming up in big moments. He caught a touchdown in all four of Georgia’s playoff games over the past two seasons. Mitchell hopes to make more clutch plays in the burnt orange and white this fall.

He brings physicality and a much-needed vertical threat to the Texas offense. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will have one of the more talented wide receiver corps in the nation to work with this season with Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and Mitchell leading the charge.

Here is a complete look at Texas wide receiver room following the addition of AD Mitchell.

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Johntay Cook, FR

Ryan Niblett, FR

Deandre Moore, FR

