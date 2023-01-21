ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, MI

Netflix has a new documentary about a man from DeWitt, 'The Pez Outlaw'

By Lauren Shields
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpeD4_0kMmgjsM00

A new documentary called "The Pez Outlaw" debuted on Netflix this week. The film, which has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes , focuses on a man from DeWitt named Steve Glew, who dedicated years of his life in the 1990s to Pez dispensers.

His friends, his family and Glew himself admit he's a bit of recluse, so he directs all media request to someone he describes as "like a brother," Jim Blaine. Blaine and his extensive Pez collection were both featured in the film. According to the framed $1 check from Director Bryan Storkel hanging in his Pez museum, Blaine was the first person to make money on the film.

"I think they took over 30,000 Pez dispensers from here to actually go shoot," Blaine said.

Blaine hosts the Michigan Pez Convention every year since 2016.

"I would see these videos of Steve and hear these stories about Steve coming over and bringing all these...taking Pez Body Parts and dumping them over the railing and everybody just coming for these Pez and I'm like, 'Who is this guy?'" Blaine said.

In 2017, Blaine finally got to meet the "infamous" Glew when he reached out and asked him to sign a few things.

"This is one of the duffle bags he used to bring Pez over from Europe," Blaine said, showcasing the shadow box.

Glew's daughter Moriah Newman said growing up, she didn't really realize what her dad was doing.

"I do recall in college knowing that he was going over to Europe quite frequently, and honestly just took it like, 'Oh! Well, that's cool! Good for you!" Newman said.

Then, Glew's operation was forced to a halt.

"About 15 years ago when it—I was aware that he was in sort of a slump, and he was upset about something, but I didn't understand what had happened," Newman said.

The outlaw disappeared from the Pez world for 20 years.

Glew wrote on Facebook Messenger, "The pezzies are like family. They and Jim are why I came out of hiding three or so years ago. At the worst of my journey, the pezzies were there, and continued to lift me up."

"Pez is awesome, but it's the relationships that really keep everything together," Blaine said.

Today, Glew is producing candy dispensers that resemble Pez dispensers, but that are designed to look just like him..from the bucket hat down to the bunny slippers.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now

Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
BGR.com

This feel-good movie about man’s best friend is dominating Netflix

With Netflix’s newly released Dog Gone, a movie starring Rob Lowe about a family’s search for their missing golden retriever mix named Gonker, the streaming giant might have the next Marley and Me on its hands. Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who stars in the new movie alongside Lowe and who...
ComicBook

New Netflix Documentary Is the #2 Movie, but Many Viewers Think It's Exploitative

Netflix has released their latest batch of viewership data, revealing what everyone has been watching for the past week. The #2 movie on the entire platform was the Netflix original true crime documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, which was watched over 21.2 million hours by subscribers. Considering the subject matter and niche appeal of documentaries on Netflix's platform anyway it's a decent premiere for the movie, the problem however is that many users are taking a lot of issue with the way that the documentary presents its lead subject. We're going to dig into mild spoilers for the movie in order to discuss why some aren't thrilled with it..
NEW JERSEY STATE
Elle

The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video for Your Next Binge Session

Amazon Prime Video isn't just a place for renting that new movie that isn't streaming anywhere yet; the platform also has a very powerful development arm that's been creating some of the most interesting original series out there. You just might not have heard of them. For every famous Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power type of title, there's seemingly another dozen amazing shows with standout casts just begging to be binged. Below are some of the best Prime Video has to offer, including sci-fi tales, mysteries, thrillers, procedurals, comedies, and some shows that are kind of a mix of all of the above.
ILLINOIS STATE
ComicBook

One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder

In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
People

Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction

One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
UTAH STATE
Polygon

The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this January

Greetings Polygonauts! Welcome to our regular roundup of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix, wherein the Polygon curation team dutifully combs through the library of the streaming service to bring you the good stuff. What makes for a great January thriller? We’re smack-dab in the middle of winter, which...
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch

When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
thedigitalfix.com

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more

What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy