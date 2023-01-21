ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rep. Mia Gregerson elected chair of House Members of Color Caucus

By Scott Schaefer
B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bj4C_0kMmgeSj00

State Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac) was recently elected to serve as chair of the House Members of Color Caucus (MOCC) in the Washington State Legislature.

Comprised of 26 members, the MOCC makes up 45 percent of the House Democratic Caucus.

Gregerson was first appointed in 2013 to represent the 33rd Legislative District, which includes Burien SeaTac, Normandy Park, Des Moines, and Kent.

As Chair, Gregerson will lead the MOCC as they seek to support our most vulnerable communities and work towards a more racially-just Washington. The Members of Color Caucus now represents nearly half of the Democratic Caucus and has a strong role in the shaping and framing of equitable legislation and budget priorities.

“We know our communities of color are facing significant challenges. My goal is to continue to work with MOCC to deliver a clear set of priorities that target policy and investments that will move the needle twards a more just and fair system,” Gregerson said.

“After the last couple of years of navigating the Legislative Session remotely, I am happy to be back in Olympia and to see everyone in person again,” Gregerson said. “It is an honor to be elected as Chair of MOCC and to do the people’s work to serve my district. I am grateful for the confidence of my fellow members,” she added.

In addition to being Chair of MOCC, Gregerson is Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee, and also serves on the Rules and State Government & Tribal Relations committees.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Senate Democrats advance abortion rights measure

A Senate subcommittee on Tuesday voted 3-1 along party lines to advance a bill to make access to abortion and other reproductive rights a constitutional right in Virginia. The Senate Privileges and Elections subcommittee voted 3-1 to report SJ 255, co-chief patroned by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Sen. Jennifer Boykso, D-Fairfax to the full committee.
VIRGINIA STATE
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy