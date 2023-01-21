Read full article on original website
KUTV
Abduction suspect reportedly turned herself in after receiving AMBER Alert
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 7-year-old West Jordan was located less than a half-hour after authorities issued an AMBER Alert announcing the girl's abduction. The woman accused in the abduction allegedly drove to the nearest police station after receiving the AMBER Alert naming her as a suspect. The...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police release name of victim in Roy fatal shooting
ROY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County jail Saturday on a murder charge after his wife’s body was found at their residence. Dave Meyer, 69, was arrested Saturday after Roy City Police officers and a detective were dispatched to his residence. The call reportedly came from Meyer.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden City Police: 2 victims shot in ‘targeted incident’ downtown
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two victims were shot early Sunday morning in a parking lot behind businesses on Ogden’s Historic 25th Street, Ogden City Police confirmed to Gephardt Daily. The victims were men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, said Lt....
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD gang unit nabs armed fugitive in early morning bust
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A gun-toting fugitive with multiple outstanding warrants was nabbed by police early Saturday. According to a Sunday morning press release, “the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit and Pioneer Division Bike Squad safely arrested a 42-year-old fugitive and recovered an illegally possessed handgun.
kslnewsradio.com
Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
Two people seriously wounded in early morning Ogden shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near 25th and Jefferson Street in Ogden.
Man to serve 1-15 years for hit-and-run death of West Jordan boy
The man who killed a 13-year-old boy during a hit-and-run incident in West Jordan last year has been sentenced up to 15 years in prison.
Gephardt Daily
WJPD: Girl, 7, returned to grandfather after Amber Alert; charges being screened for grandfather’s girlfriend
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan girl who was recovered safe shortly after an Amber Alert was issued for her Monday had been taken without permission by her grandfather’s live-in girlfriend, West Jordan Police said at a news conference. Officer Alondra Zavala,...
SLCPD Gang Unit arrests fugitive, retrieves illegal handgun
The Salt Lake City Police Department's Gang Unit and Bike Squad chased down a vehicle Sunday, arresting a fugitive allegedly in possession of a gun, according to a press release.
KSLTV
SLC Police: four teens in custody after drive-by shooting late Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Four teenagers were taken into custody after police say they witnessed a drive-by shooting late Saturday night. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were near 500 North Pamela Way at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday when they saw a drive-by shooting.
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested for allegedly pulling knife on SLCPD officer after fleeing earlier incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked on four felony charges Saturday after he reportedly grabbed a knife when officers stopped him for fleeing police the day before. Salt Lake City police stopped Robert Austin, 61, at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday in...
14-year-old girl kidnapped, taken to Airbnb, saved by SafeUT app
A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped, taken to an Airbnb, and ultimately saved by the SafeUT app early Saturday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.
Gephardt Daily
American Fork father jailed for alleged assault of 7-year-old child
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A father in American Fork has been jailed on aggravated child abuse charges after allegedly striking his child and cutting off the victim’s air supply. The suspect, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of the...
KSLTV
Police: Road rage incident closes I-15, Bangerter Highway offramp
DRAPER, Utah — A road rage incident caused a car to drive off the road into a ditch, with the driver attempting to flee from police Sunday evening. Utah Highway Patrol’s Tropper Mike Alexander told KSL that two cars were involved in the road rage incident while driving southbound Interstate 15 at appropriately 5:30 p.m.
ksl.com
Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
Police identify victim, announce arrests in fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday in an Ogden intersection, along with two men arrested in connection with his death. Juan Garcia, of Ogden, suffered multiple gunshot wounds while inside a vehicle at the intersection of 12th...
KUTV
UHP: Drivers raced, flipped one another off before rollover crash on I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Two drivers sped, raced and flipped each other off before one of the vehicles rolled over in a road rage crash, officials said. They said two vehicles were involved in the incident on between 10600 South and Bangerter Highway on I-15 southbound Sunday night. Witnesses...
Gephardt Daily
Amber Alert cancelled after 7-year-old girl found safe
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon by the West Jordan Police Department, but then cancelled 43 minutes later after the missing 7-year-old girl was found safe. The girl had last been seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Amber Alert...
Gephardt Daily
Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos
FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
ABC 4
Taylorsville Police looking for suspect
The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds. The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds.
