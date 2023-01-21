ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Is Lombardo's appointee the right choice for Nevada's renewable energy future?

By Sandra Koch
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 2 days ago

This opinion column was submitted by Sandra Koch, MD, a Carson City resident.

Is Governor Lombardo’s appointee, Karen Haller of Southwest Gas Holdings, really going to work to transition the Nevada’s energy sources towards renewable energy?

Choosing Haller, president and chief executive officer of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, as the leader of the transition team on energy seems an odd choice for a state with a goal to reduce Nevada’s carbon footprint. Southwest Gas and its holding company make their money from selling methane (natural) gas. They advocate for the expansion of the infrastructure to add new natural gas customers in Nevada. A quick search of Karen Haller did not yield any information about her beliefs related to the science of climate change. However, her 25 years working for Southwest Gas certainly shows a long-term association with a group that is denying the contribution that burning methane gas plays in health harms and carbon pollution .

Nevadans should know that their health is impacted by these decisions. The known health risks from household use of methane are significant and concerning. Gas stoves and fireplaces release nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and formaldehyde into our homes and are directly responsible for about a 13% increase in childhood asthma . Burning natural gas to heat our home or hot water contributes to air pollution in our community; those exposed to that polluted air on a regular basis have a shortened life expectancy. Perhaps most importantly, methane gas is one of the most potent greenhouse gases; continued use increases carbon pollution and drives global warming.

Nevada has an abundance of potential for solar ( first in the nation ) and geothermal ( third in the nation ). We should be growing our infrastructure for both of these as quickly as possible. Nevada doesn’t produce any natural gas, it’s all imported, so let’s speak up against the building out of new infrastructure for methane gas distribution. Newly built methane gas infrastructure will lock in the use of methane gas for more homes for decades to come, since the infrastructure costs are paid for over time by the users. As people switch to cheaper lower carbon energy sources, those left using methane will face rising costs as fewer users will be forced to cover the costs of the methane infrastructure built during transition and the price of methane rises.

Let’s make sure our incoming governor knows that Nevadans want access to home grown, cheaper, healthier, lower-carbon energy sources. Every new home should be built using heat pumps (which both heat and air condition homes), solar panels and electric stoves; the homes will be healthier and cheaper, especially with the rebate available starting next month.

As the leader of the governor’s transition team, Karen Haller has the power to choose the direction that Nevada’s energy infrastructure takes over the next four years. Let’s hope she continues the work to move Nevada to a low carbon future. We should all care deeply about the decisions she makes.

Sandra Koch, MD, is a Carson City resident.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Is Lombardo's appointee the right choice for Nevada's renewable energy future?

Comments / 4

Related
susanvillestuff.com

BLM Acquires Lands for Habitat Conservation, Recreation Opportunities

The Bureau of Land Management has acquired over eight hundred acres of land in five areas of northern California and northwest Nevada to improve opportunities for wildlife habitat conservation and public access for recreation. These acquisitions from willing sellers were funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund and state...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
news3lv.com

'Bigger Than Roe' protest held on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Although the Supreme Court overturned the decision last year, women's marches demanding protection of abortion rights took place across the country. One of the most visual marches was held on the Las Vegas Strip. Women and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
orangeandbluepress.com

Up To $1.6 Billion Debt Relief Program For Californians To Settle Past-Due Utility Bills

With energy prices soaring, many in California who fell behind on their gas or electric bill during the pandemic are getting help paying past-due utility bills. Several residents in California are getting some relief from the state for their past-due electric and gas bills, just as huge new bills for natural gas service are heading to their mailboxes automatically. For those residents who fell behind on their electric bill should receive credit without having to apply for one.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Is California going into a recession?

You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California lawmaker wants an audit of the Middle Class Tax Refunds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following months of issues withCalifornia's Middle Class Tax Refund payments, the leader of the state's Joint Legislative Audit Committee is calling for a review of the inflation relief program. Assemblyman David Alvarez, the Democratic chairman of the committee, announced he will pursue a state audit of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The great California egg crisis

With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Health Link Enrolls Over 96,000 Nevadans During Open Enrollment

Nevada Health Link is says that 96,379 Nevadans have enrolled in qualified, affordable health insurance plans during this year’s Open Enrollment Period (OEP), which ran from November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023. Of the over 96,000 Nevadans who enrolled in health insurance plans through NevadaHealthLink.com, 18,117 were new...
NEVADA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy