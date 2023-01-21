LEWISTON, ID – Since last week’s rupture at a city-owned reservoir last week, Lewiston officials say significant strides have been made to lift the boil order and address damages to the site. The Public Works Department lifted the boil order for a portion of its customers on Thursday, while some customers remain on the boil order until crews can shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO