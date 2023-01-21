ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

THV11

LR Mills Athlete Jabrae Shaw commits to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas football team continues to snag local stars. On Monday, Little Rock Mills senior athlete Jabrae Shaw announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. Shaw played on both sides of the ball in the 2022 football season for the Comets.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Body found in search for missing 26-year-old Arkansas man

BARLING, Ark. — According to the Barling Police Department, 26-year-old Riley Beneux has been reported missing after telling his family he was leaving for the gym and never returned home. On Wednesday evening, it was confirmed that the body of a white male was found while searching for Beneux....
BARLING, AR
THV11

Nickelback announces tour date at Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — Nickelback announced the upcoming dates for the 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour with special guest Brantley Gilbert, including a stop at Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 20. The critically acclaimed band is known for hits such as "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", and "Rockstar". Get Rollin',...
ROGERS, AR
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock local news

