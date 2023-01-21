Read full article on original website
LR Mills Athlete Jabrae Shaw commits to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas football team continues to snag local stars. On Monday, Little Rock Mills senior athlete Jabrae Shaw announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. Shaw played on both sides of the ball in the 2022 football season for the Comets.
Former Razorback Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, girlfriend says
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Arkansas running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. Hillis' girlfriend, singer and actress Angela Cole, posted an update Friday night. "God is so good! Peyton has been discharged from the hospital. The amount of love and gratitude I...
Mother of missing Fayetteville teen says DNA results identified human remains as her son
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An investigation on a missing man now has new details after human remains were located in Fayetteville. Jennifer Hay, the mother of Christian Hernandez, who went missing two years ago, tells 5NEWS that she has been notified that the found remains are those of her son.
Body found in search for missing 26-year-old Arkansas man
BARLING, Ark. — According to the Barling Police Department, 26-year-old Riley Beneux has been reported missing after telling his family he was leaving for the gym and never returned home. On Wednesday evening, it was confirmed that the body of a white male was found while searching for Beneux....
Nickelback announces tour date at Walmart AMP
ROGERS, Ark. — Nickelback announced the upcoming dates for the 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour with special guest Brantley Gilbert, including a stop at Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 20. The critically acclaimed band is known for hits such as "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", and "Rockstar". Get Rollin',...
Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate's malnutrition death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to an article by the Associated Press, The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a west Arkansas jail filed a federal lawsuit Friday claiming jail staff ignored his medical and mental health needs. Larry Eugene Price...
Jury finds Richard Barnett guilty on all counts for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The federal trial for Richard "Bigo" Barnett, one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, has officially closed with the jury finding him guilty on all eight counts related to the incident. Arguments came to a close in the federal...
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide of Arkansas couple after crash on Illinois interstate
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of 34-year-old Tiffany C. Hendrickson and 40-year-old Michael J. Hendrickson of Fort Smith after responding to a crash in Otto Township, Illinois, where both individuals were found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a crash.
