Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ABC 4

Crews respond to five crashes in fives hours along one-mile stretch on I-84 on Friday

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Mountain Green Fire Protection District reportedly responded to five calls within five hours in the same one-mile stretch of I-84 over the weekend. According to Mountain Green Fire, the calls included spun-out cars, barrier crashes, and two cars that hand rolled over. The first call came at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Mountain Green Fire said it cleared out the last call around 11:00 p.m. later that night.
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Park City Police seek tips after 2nd bear-with-brew sculpture disappears

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Police are searching for a stolen sculpture of a bear taking a break from its coffee. “Have you seen this bear?” a PCPD statement asks. “We are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing bear. The bear is 3 to 4 feet tall, weighs about 60 pounds, likes to drink coffee and is loved by family and neighbors alike.”
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Low temperatures in Utah feeling even colder thanks to wind

SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures along the Wasatch Front have taken a nose dive and meteorologists say that trend is going to stick around. On Monday we’ll be lucky to crack 30 degrees in Salt Lake City. Highs will only be in the 20s Tuesday through Thursday. KSL...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Road rage on SB I-15 in Salt Lake County leads to rollover

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A vehicle rolled on southbound I-15 after a road rage incident, Utah Highway Patrol states. According to Mike Alexander with UHP, two vehicles were involved in the incident but only one crashed. Alexander says a vehicle drove into the gore area between southbound I-15...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

DWR providing emergency feed to deer in northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah — The deep snowpacks in the mountains of northern Utah are starting to have an impact on wildlife and their ability to find food. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Monday a two-pronged approach to provide emergency feed for deer in Summit and Rich counties. The...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Developers buying Wells Fargo building in Sugar House with plans for new mass timber project

New membership levels for 2023. Want more access to all things development in Salt Lake City? Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member today. The Wells Fargo building on the corner of Highland Drive and 2100 South in the center of the Sugar House urban core is set to be sold at the end of the month to a buyer that is likely to construct a mid-rise residential building, Building Salt Lake has learned.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The Untold Story of Downtown Salt Lake City’s Main Street

According to Dee Brewer of the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, Downtown Salt Lake City’s population will more than double in the next two years. This is based upon the timeline for completion of all of the apartments currently under construction. Are residents and SLC planners prepared for this...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah girl rescued from kidnapping after using SafeUT app

SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl was saved after being kidnapped over the weekend thanks to the SafeUT app. Salt Lake City Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Simonji who is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl. On Saturday, Jan 21, at 3:08 a.m. dispatch received a call from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

