ABC 4
Mendenhall gives Salt Lake City an ‘A’ on its 2022 report card
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall gave her city the highest marks on the city’s so-called “report card” for meeting its 2022 goals, ranking the year with an ‘A’ grade. The complete report card can be viewed on the...
ABC 4
UDOT enters next phase in I-15 corridor redevelopment following public comments
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The first phase of public comments regarding an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) looking to develop alternatives to the I-15 corridor between Farmington and Salt Lake City came to an end. Now, UDOT is moving into the next phase of preparing a draft EIS by reviewing comments and feedback.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City officials, homeless advocates prepare for freezing temperatures this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and homeless advocates are preparing for bitter temperatures and advising unsheltered individuals to seek shelter when possible as the chill sets in. In a series of tweets Sunday night, Mendenhall said police and firefighters would be looking at getting...
kjzz.com
Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
ABC 4
Crews respond to five crashes in fives hours along one-mile stretch on I-84 on Friday
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Mountain Green Fire Protection District reportedly responded to five calls within five hours in the same one-mile stretch of I-84 over the weekend. According to Mountain Green Fire, the calls included spun-out cars, barrier crashes, and two cars that hand rolled over. The first call came at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Mountain Green Fire said it cleared out the last call around 11:00 p.m. later that night.
ksl.com
Salt Lake woman creates candle stoves to help keep homeless population warm
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake woman expects to make 800 candle stove kits to help people experiencing homelessness stay warm this winter. Susan Keene takes donated candles, cans, and other supplies and creates small candle stoves in her kitchen. It's her third year doing this. Keene relies...
Gephardt Daily
Park City Police seek tips after 2nd bear-with-brew sculpture disappears
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Police are searching for a stolen sculpture of a bear taking a break from its coffee. “Have you seen this bear?” a PCPD statement asks. “We are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing bear. The bear is 3 to 4 feet tall, weighs about 60 pounds, likes to drink coffee and is loved by family and neighbors alike.”
kslnewsradio.com
Low temperatures in Utah feeling even colder thanks to wind
SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures along the Wasatch Front have taken a nose dive and meteorologists say that trend is going to stick around. On Monday we’ll be lucky to crack 30 degrees in Salt Lake City. Highs will only be in the 20s Tuesday through Thursday. KSL...
ABC 4
Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
Freezing temps growing concern for Utah’s homeless population
Utah is now seeing some of the coldest temperatures since just before Christmas time.
kslnewsradio.com
Road rage on SB I-15 in Salt Lake County leads to rollover
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A vehicle rolled on southbound I-15 after a road rage incident, Utah Highway Patrol states. According to Mike Alexander with UHP, two vehicles were involved in the incident but only one crashed. Alexander says a vehicle drove into the gore area between southbound I-15...
KSLTV
Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
kslnewsradio.com
DWR providing emergency feed to deer in northern Utah
OGDEN, Utah — The deep snowpacks in the mountains of northern Utah are starting to have an impact on wildlife and their ability to find food. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Monday a two-pronged approach to provide emergency feed for deer in Summit and Rich counties. The...
kjzz.com
Report finds paint can left by portable heater caused 2022 explosion at SLC airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It is now known what exploded at a construction site at the Salt Lake International Airport in November of 2022, injuring two ironworkers, severely burning one of them. An investigative report by the Utah Occupational Safety & Health concluded an aerosol paint can was...
buildingsaltlake.com
Developers buying Wells Fargo building in Sugar House with plans for new mass timber project
New membership levels for 2023. Want more access to all things development in Salt Lake City? Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member today. The Wells Fargo building on the corner of Highland Drive and 2100 South in the center of the Sugar House urban core is set to be sold at the end of the month to a buyer that is likely to construct a mid-rise residential building, Building Salt Lake has learned.
Two hospitalized in ‘likely targeted’ Ogden shooting
A shooting in Ogden left two people hospitalized early Sunday morning in what was a "likely targeted" incident, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
utahstories.com
The Untold Story of Downtown Salt Lake City’s Main Street
According to Dee Brewer of the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, Downtown Salt Lake City’s population will more than double in the next two years. This is based upon the timeline for completion of all of the apartments currently under construction. Are residents and SLC planners prepared for this...
kjzz.com
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
KSLTV
Utah girl rescued from kidnapping after using SafeUT app
SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl was saved after being kidnapped over the weekend thanks to the SafeUT app. Salt Lake City Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Simonji who is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl. On Saturday, Jan 21, at 3:08 a.m. dispatch received a call from...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cab Of Semi Fills With Snow After Crashing On I-80, Trapping And Killing Two Drivers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of truckers from Missouri died early Sunday morning after being trapped in packed snow in the cab and sleeper compartment of their semitrailer. The truck lost its windshield, then the cab packed with snow as it slid forward and...
Comments / 2