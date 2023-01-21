Read full article on original website
Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates
If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
X-Ray Results Revealed For Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury in the first quarter of this Saturday's game against the Jaguars. He tried to play through the pain at first, but eventually the medical staff took him to the locker room. Mahomes had his ankle heavily taped before he returned to the ...
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Announcement Tonight
Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship next weekend? Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday night. Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes' injury after the game and, luckily, he doesn't sound very concerned about his $500-million ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend's Pregame Message Is Going Viral
Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, wants a date to the AFC Championship Game next weekend. Olivia attended Joe's playoff game between the Bengals and Bills in Buffalo today. Before the game started, she posted a simple three-word message on Instagram. "Good luck 9," she ...
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Announcement
Arch Manning decided to let everyone know how he's doing on LinkedIn earlier this week. Yes, seriously. The Texas Longhorns five-star freshman quarterback appeared to take to LinkedIn with an announcement about how his first weeks in college have gone. It's pretty awesome. The football world is ...
Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear
Ezekiel Elliott is facing an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back has made his stance on whether he wants to return quite clear. After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Elliott was asked if he thinks he will be back in Dallas... The post Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Fans Angrily Go After Boise’s Kellen Moore After Loss
Another year and sadly for fans of the Dallas Cowboys fans, another playoff loss. The team failed to beat the San Fransisco 49ers losing 19-12. The Cowboy offense produced only one touchdown as quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions. The 49ers move on to take on Philadelphia while the Cowboys figure out how to advance past the divisional NFL Playoffs.
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up
It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers announced this weekend that it's possible Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the team for the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl. Garoppolo has missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, though he's yet to be ruled out for the entire postseason. The 49ers have been ...
Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Going Viral Before Kickoff
Brock Purdy is ready to go on Sunday afternoon. So is his girlfriend. The girlfriend of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday. Purdy is dating Jenna Brandt. The couple has been together throughout the season. "love cheering ya on, BP," she wrote on ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo
Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win. There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
