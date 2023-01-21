ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon's Jobless Rate: 6,100 new jobs, unemployment up slightly

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ans7t_0kMmfsbs00

Oregon's nonfarm payroll employment rose by 6,100 jobs in December, following a gain of 8,200 jobs in November, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

Job gains

The gains in December were largest in manufacturing (+2,400 jobs), construction (+1,300), and professional and business services (+1,100). The largest decline in December was in other services, which cut 500 jobs.

Oregon’s private sector added 5,600 jobs in December, reaching another all-time high of 1,694,200. This was 22,500 jobs, or 1.3%, above the pre-recession peak in February 2020.

Construction continued its rapid expansion in December. The industry added 10,200 jobs in 2022, for an annual growth rate of 9.1%. Gains were widespread throughout the industry, with all published components growing between 5.9% and 14.9% over that 12-month period. Building equipment contractors (+3,700 jobs, or 11.5%) and building finishing contractors (+2,200 jobs, or 14.9%) grew at the fastest rate.

Leisure and hospitality is still substantially below its pre-pandemic peak. But its revised gain of 1,500 jobs in November, coupled with its gain of 600 in December, kept the industry on its recent upward trajectory. Over the past 12 months it added 16,900 jobs, accounting for a quarter of Oregon’s private- sector job gains during that time.

The rate

Oregon’s unemployment rate rose to 4.5% in December, from 4.3%, as revised, in November.

The unemployment rate increased 1.0 percentage point over the past five months from its recent low of 3.5% in May, June, and July. The last time Oregon’s unemployment rate was 4.5% or more was in September 2021, when it was 4.5%. In contrast, the U.S. unemployment rate remained below 4% during the last three months of 2022, and it edged down from 3.6% in November to 3.5% in December.

The December unemployment rate is relatively rare, historically, for Oregon. This occurred during the 14 months prior to December, when the rate averaged 3.9%. Also, from 2017 through 2019 the rate averaged 3.9%. But prior to late 2016, Oregon’s rate never dropped below 4.5% in any month dating back 40 years — from 1976, when comparable records began, to October 2016, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

Comments / 1

Related
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983

Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
OREGON STATE
Phys.org

Latest climate assessment says Oregon is getting warmer

The Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment—a legislatively mandated biennial assessment of the state of Oregon-related climate change science and the likely effects of climate change on the state's natural and human systems—was released in January by the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, housed at Oregon State University. More than 60 collaborators from around the state contributed to the report, including Portland State researchers Paul Loikith, Andrés Holz and Andrew Fountain.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

According To Recent Climate Assessments Oregon Is Becoming Warmer

The Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, located at Oregon State University, published The Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment in January. This report is a legally required biennial assessment of the state of Oregon’s climate science and the likely impacts of climate change on the state’s natural and human systems. Paul Loikith, Andrés Holz, and Andrew Fountain, all researchers at Portland State University, were among the more than 60 coworkers from around the state who contributed to the paper.
OREGON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission following in-person interviews with the candidates in February.
OREGON STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Oregon bill extends food aid to all regardless of immigration status

(Oregon News Service) A big gap exists in who can receive food assistance in Oregon, and some lawmakers want to bridge the divide this session. Federal law excludes people who are undocumented from programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the country's largest food assistance program. The Food for All Oregonians bill would extend food aid to lawful permanent residents, U.S. Compacts of Free Association citizens and other Oregonians who arrived as immigrants or refugees.
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

Oregon’s Bee-Themed License Plate Now Available

New Oregon bee-themed license plate supports pollinators. There’s a new way to be a pollinator protector in Oregon: Buy a bee-themed license plate to bring attention to beneficial insects and support Oregon State University Extension research on native bees. Each Pollinator Paradise license plate ordered sends $35 to OSU’s...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR
tualatinlife.com

Tualatin among 13 cities suing oregon to halt new climate regulations

Tualatin joined 12 other Oregon cities and one county in a lawsuit against the state seeking to stop or slow the implementation of new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules that mandate quick and substantial changes to some areas of land use and transportation. The suit, filed in the state...
TUALATIN, OR
The Skanner News

Oregon Attorney General Announces 2023 Legislative Package

SALEM, OREGON—As the 2023 Oregon Legislature gets underway, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced her legislative policy priorities for the legislative session. The AG’s proposed legislation arises in large part from two long-standing attorney general task forces that helped develop major bills around comprehensive consumer privacy and labor trafficking. Other key pieces of her agenda include further codifying abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs case, and finally making DIY “ghost guns” illegal in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
1K+
Followers
966
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy