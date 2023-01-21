Broadway shows and screen films will be incomplete without mentioning the name of the star, Henry Fonda. The Academy Award winner was known for his soft-spoken, subtle, natural, and remarkable acting style, which gained him grand momentum in his career. During his lifetime, the actor welcomed three children from his five marriages. Fonda’s marriage to Margaret Brooke Sullivan in 1931 ended in divorce in 1933. In 1936, he wedded Frances Ford Seymour and they had their eldest child, Jane in 1937 then Peter in 1940.

31 MINUTES AGO