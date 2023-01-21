Read full article on original website
Related
Buzz Aldrin’s Wife: Everything To Know About The 4 Women He Married Over The Years
Buzz Aldrin is a former NASA astronaut who piloted the Apollo 11 mission, where he landed on the moon. He’s been married to four different women. He announced his wedding to Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday. Buzz Aldrin is one of the most famous astronauts of all time,...
Buzz Aldrin got married for his 93rd birthday. They’re over the moon, ‘excited as eloping teenagers.’
That’s one giant leap for Buzz Aldrin ... into matrimony. The history-making astronaut from New Jersey, the second man to walk on the moon, celebrated 93 years on this planet Friday with an announcement that he had married his partner. If you purchase a product or register for an...
Futurism
Buzz Aldrin Marries His Employee at the Young Age of 93
Famed Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin — the second person to walk on the Moon, you'll recall — has married a woman who works for him at the cool age of 93. In a Twitter post announcing the nuptials, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin said that he'd married Dr. Anca Faur, his "longtime love," in a private ceremony that took place on his birthday.
Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by getting married to his 63-year-old girlfriend
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, celebrated his 93rd birthday in a unique way by getting married to his 63-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Sucillon. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at a church in Bal Harbour, Florida.
TMZ.com
Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93
Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Ties The Knot To Longtime Love At 93
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin got hitched to his longtime love at 93 years old! Known as the second man to step foot on the moon, he married longtime partner Anca Faur in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. The date of the ceremony also happened to be Aldrin’s birthday, his 93rd birthday.
Colin Jost Shares Rare ‘Photo’ Of Son With Scarlett Johansson on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'
The couple is notoriously private, so the comedian had to tease the audience of 'The Tonight Show' when he stopped by.
Henry Fonda Was A Dad Of 3: Meet His Children Including Daughter Jane And Late Son Peter
Broadway shows and screen films will be incomplete without mentioning the name of the star, Henry Fonda. The Academy Award winner was known for his soft-spoken, subtle, natural, and remarkable acting style, which gained him grand momentum in his career. During his lifetime, the actor welcomed three children from his five marriages. Fonda’s marriage to Margaret Brooke Sullivan in 1931 ended in divorce in 1933. In 1936, he wedded Frances Ford Seymour and they had their eldest child, Jane in 1937 then Peter in 1940.
E! News
232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0