ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
Futurism

Buzz Aldrin Marries His Employee at the Young Age of 93

Famed Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin — the second person to walk on the Moon, you'll recall — has married a woman who works for him at the cool age of 93. In a Twitter post announcing the nuptials, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin said that he'd married Dr. Anca Faur, his "longtime love," in a private ceremony that took place on his birthday.
TMZ.com

Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93

Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Henry Fonda Was A Dad Of 3: Meet His Children Including Daughter Jane And Late Son Peter

Broadway shows and screen films will be incomplete without mentioning the name of the star, Henry Fonda. The Academy Award winner was known for his soft-spoken, subtle, natural, and remarkable acting style, which gained him grand momentum in his career. During his lifetime, the actor welcomed three children from his five marriages. Fonda’s marriage to Margaret Brooke Sullivan in 1931 ended in divorce in 1933. In 1936, he wedded Frances Ford Seymour and they had their eldest child, Jane in 1937 then Peter in 1940.
E! News

E! News

232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy