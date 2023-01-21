The President of ABC has made this entire situation worse than it is. These are grown people that were not with their spouses. It is no ones business and it sure as hell is not the President of ABC's business.
Sigh. I think the problem stems from when these ‘co-hosts’ Are on the air, they come into our homes 5 (ha!) days a week. They Want us to get to know them. They Want us to feel comfortable and trust them. They share personal info. Amy -Andrew shared book re: blended family. 😢 Amy and her down home camping vacation. tj doing his daughters hair Every Friday (big whoop). Then the 2 started acting like lovelorn teenagers. (IMO disgusting 🤮). Then the ‘get together s’ are photoed and made public. Lot of opinions out there. Can’t blame people for opinions when they Want us to trust/like them. 🤷♀️. Plain and simple. Perhaps it’s HR that’s doing an investigation and Kim is waiting for that to be finished. As for Kim not being there the Queens passing-maybe she was on vaca? I mean look at the cohosts time off. And Any President of a company I know-lives by there own set of rules-far different from Regular workers. So, as far as me, I would never want them in my living room again.
The buffet of eating their own continues. This is better than anything they’ve had on in a year!!
Related
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Vanna White’s recent ‘strange’ outfit slammed by fans: ‘Why would she agree to wear that’
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources
'Good Morning America': Movers Spotted at Amy Robach's Former Home
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Report: T.J. Holmes Was Intimate with 24-Year-Old Intern Almost a Decade Ago
Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo
GMA fans praise Amy Robach’s ‘replacement’ Janai Norman & beg bosses to hire her permanently after TJ ‘affair’ drama
Here's How Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan on Handling Their Relationship
Chris Harrison praises Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for reportedly hiring lawyers amid GMA3 scandal
Amy Robach’s Estranged Husband Andrew Shue and His Family Are ‘Distancing Themselves’ From T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
TJ Holmes Estranged Wife’s Divorce Attorney Calls Out Television Host for Being Insensitive
Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama for a Decade of Their Marriage
‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Kiss During Their Miami Vacation Amid 'GMA3' Hiatus: PIC
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Jared Kushner got into 'knock-down, drag-out screaming matches' with Trump over 2020 election, new book claims
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 69