ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 69

Misty Faris
2d ago

The President of ABC has made this entire situation worse than it is. These are grown people that were not with their spouses. It is no ones business and it sure as hell is not the President of ABC's business.

Reply(2)
20
Kathy C
1d ago

Sigh. I think the problem stems from when these ‘co-hosts’ Are on the air, they come into our homes 5 (ha!) days a week. They Want us to get to know them. They Want us to feel comfortable and trust them. They share personal info. Amy -Andrew shared book re: blended family. 😢 Amy and her down home camping vacation. tj doing his daughters hair Every Friday (big whoop). Then the 2 started acting like lovelorn teenagers. (IMO disgusting 🤮). Then the ‘get together s’ are photoed and made public. Lot of opinions out there. Can’t blame people for opinions when they Want us to trust/like them. 🤷‍♀️. Plain and simple. Perhaps it’s HR that’s doing an investigation and Kim is waiting for that to be finished. As for Kim not being there the Queens passing-maybe she was on vaca? I mean look at the cohosts time off. And Any President of a company I know-lives by there own set of rules-far different from Regular workers. So, as far as me, I would never want them in my living room again.

Reply(5)
5
Wolf Hunter
2d ago

The buffet of eating their own continues. This is better than anything they’ve had on in a year!!

Reply(1)
13
Related
RadarOnline

‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources

Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!” ABC execs are said to be seriously considering dropping the 49-year-old married anchor after her sordid affair with also married c o-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45, was exposed in November! “She’s lost most of her friends and support inside the network,” revealed the network. “She’s brought scandal to a show the prides itself as a family program...
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Movers Spotted at Amy Robach's Former Home

It looks like Amy Robach is on the move amid the scandal involving her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes. Hello Magazine reported that Robach recently returned to the apartment that she previously shared with her estranged husband, Andrew Shue. The publication pointed out that movers also appeared at the residence and could be seen carrying out various pieces of furniture.
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
Popculture

Here's How Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan on Handling Their Relationship

Whenever Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get back on the air, they intend to be more open about their relationship. The Good Morning America couple caused a serious uproar when their affair went viral last month, but in reality, things may not have been as scandalous as they seemed. Now, a source close to them says they intend to be more honest with viewers.
The Independent

Chris Harrison praises Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for reportedly hiring lawyers amid GMA3 scandal

Chris Harrison has applauded Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for reportedly hiring lawyers, after the GMA3 anchors were taken off the air amid relationship rumours. The 51-year-old TV host addressed Robach and Holmes’ alleged romance during Monday’s episode of his podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison. His remarks come after TMZ claimed that Holmes and Robach have “lawyered up”, one month after ABC took them off their show. However, neither Holmes nor Robach have publicly spoken out about their relationship.“I have a lot of strong opinions about this. This is personal,” Harrison said. “A report came...
Us Weekly

Amy Robach’s Estranged Husband Andrew Shue and His Family Are ‘Distancing Themselves’ From T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal

Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes.  “[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
People

Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama for a Decade of Their Marriage

The former first lady shared some candid thoughts about her relationship with the former president at a Revolt TV roundtable earlier this month Michelle Obama is getting candid about the challenges of marriage. In a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, the former first lady, 58, said there was a decade in her relationship with Barack Obama when "she couldn't stand" him. "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When...
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
The US Sun

GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers

GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Fox News

Fox News

941K+
Followers
4K+
Post
727M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy