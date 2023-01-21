ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina Accumulating Talent In QB Room

By Andrew Lyon
Gamecock Digest
 4 days ago

Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football staff have completely overhauled the most important position on the team.

When head coach Shane Beamer and his inaugural staff came to Columbia in the 2020 offseason, the quarterback position had the most question marks out of any on the offensive side of the ball.

Collin Hill had just exhausted all of his eligibility. Luke Doty played the final four games of the season as a true freshman; highly touted quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw just six passes, and he, along with Connor Jordan, wound up transferring out.

The following season, the Gamecocks had Doty, who possessed loads of potential. Still, they got injured in fall camp, true freshman gunslinger Colten Gauthier, division three transfer Jason Brown, walk-on Jake Helfrich and graduate assistant turned starter Zeb Noland.

Despite having what could be best described as a make-shift bunch of quarterbacks, head coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield squeezed seven wins out of the group assembled in year one.

Beamer would arguably achieve his biggest recruiting win on December 14th, 2021, as he would land a polarizing transfer quarterback by the name of Spencer Rattler, who would lead the Gamecocks' offense the following season. However, what gets lost in the shuffle is that South Carolina also landed two high school prospects in Tanner Bailey and Braden Davis, both of whom possessed multiple offers from major college football programs.

Add in a healthier Luke Doty, and South Carolina's quarterback room went through this past season in a much better spot than they had the previous year. In the past six months, the Gamecocks secured the pledge of 2024 blue-chip quarterback Dante Reno. Also, they signed in-state prospect LaNorris Sellers, who's become one of the biggest risers in the recruiting service world in the final months of the 2023 recruiting cycle.

In just two calendar years, Beamer and the program have gone from having few SEC quality quarterbacks to multiple who could wait their turn behind signal callers just as capable as the player in front of them. For teams who wish to contend for championships, they've got to have their quarterback room sorted out, or else their chances of making any noise on the national stage are slim to none.

The good news for Gamecock fans is that Shane Beamer understands this and has transformed the quarterback room into one of the best and deepest rooms in the entire SEC.

