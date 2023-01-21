Parkland's FUNdamental Academy Enrollment Opens for 2023-2024

PARKLAND, FL- Parkland's newest, highest quality learning academy is now opening its doors for next school year. FUNdamental Learning Academy, which is located along Parkside Drive in Parkland, is now accepting enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year, including 50% off registration if enrolled by March 31, 2023.

Features of FUNdamental Learning Academy include:

small class sizes

1:10 teacher to student ratio

individualized attention to meet student needs

hands-on and interactive curriculum

overseen by a Florida certified teacher

"I'm a former teacher in Broward County and a Florida-certified teacher, and I love and care for the kids in our community," says FUNdamental Learnding Academy owner Coren Brunner. "Some kids need a more intimate working environment, some need specific tutoring, and some need constructive and helpful after-school care. If your elementary-aged child could use a little extra help, we're the place to go. We do it all at FUNdamental Learning Academy!"

FUNdamental Learning Academy programs focus on development of social, emotional, cognitive, fine and gross motor, and language skills of children. They also tailor instruction to meet the individual needs of each student across all programs.

FUNdamental Learning Academy offers four different areas of help for Parkland-area students:



Micro-school; assistance with those who choose to place their children in a micro-school, where there are smaller student-to-teacher ratios and individualized schedules.





After-School; providing transportation from local schools, personalized tutoring, and snack time during their after-care stay.





Home-school; offering support to those who choose home instruction for their little ones.





On-Site Tutoring; one-on-one or small group instruction for those that need extra support academically.



"One of the great benefits of FUNdamental Learning Academy is that we also can arrange to pick your children up from school and bring them to our academy for academic-based aftercare in a safe, healthy environment," adds Brunner. "Parents that are interested can give their kids a taste of the experience with our after-school care program that is second to none!"

For more information about FUNdamental Learning Academy, please visit them online or stop by their location at 6608 Parkside Drive in Parkland. They're open from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

