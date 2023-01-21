ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

Boys Basketball: Colonia Beats South Brunswick at the Buzzer, 54-52

 4 days ago

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Anthony Gooden hit a running 10-footer from inside the lane just before time ran out to give Colonia a 54-52 boys basketball victory over South Brunswick Saturday afternoon.

South Brunswick had tied the game, 52-52, with six seconds left on a driving bank shot by forward Harmehar Chhabra.

Before that, freshman Aiden Derkack of Colonia made a steal near midcourt and went in for a dunk, was fouled and hit the free throw with 20 seconds left to give the Patriots a short-lived 52-50 lead.

The first time the teams met in December, South Brunswick made the big plays early and Colonia rallied late to win, 49-46, in Colonia. That's pretty much how the rematch went, too.

The Vikings (9-5) led by as many as eight points late in the first half, and still had a seven-point lead, 47-40, with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Colonia closed the game with a 14-5 run.

On the decisive play, Colonia (12-4) inbounded at midcourt with 4.9 seconds left. Noah Taylor got the ball on the right wing and passed to Gooden above the 3-point arc. Gooden drove into the lane and released his shot on the run in the lane with 1.1 seconds left.

Gooden was scoreless in the first half before finishing with 11 points. Taylor led Colonia with 18 points and Derkack finished with 12.

Kalani Antoine led South Brunswick with 16 points and Chhabra had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

After missing seven of its 10 shot attempts in the first quarter, Colonia recovered to finish at 50 percent (21 for 42) for the game. South Brunswick was 17-for-42 from the field in the game.

