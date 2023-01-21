ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Falls to Coral Springs High School

By Gina Pfingsten
 4 days ago

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Team's woes continue, falling to Coral Springs High School on Thursday night at home 70-55.

The MSD Boys have now lost four consecutive games and are 13-5 on the season.

The Eagles next face 14-6 St. Brendan High School of Miami on Saturday at 5: 30 p.m. in the Broward vs. Dade challenge.

TAPinto.net

Coral Springs Student Heading to Ivy League College This Fall

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A senior at Coral Glades High School in Coral Springs is heading to an Ivy League university this fall. Of course, Iman Ahmad, 17, did well in high school – scoring a 1510 on her SAT, having a 5.6 weighted grade point average, and being involved in a myriad of clubs. Still, the Coral Springs resident who will be the valedictorian of her class said she didn’t know what to expect when she got word last month from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire on whether she was admitted. “I was really nervous, but really excited when I got accepted,”...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
TAPinto.net

Stoneman Douglas Basketball Picks Up Two More Victories

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Team extended its newest win streak to three after starting the week with a pair of victories.  MSD defeated Blanche Ely High School 74-56 on Monday evening and followed up that victory with a 59-50 win over North Broward Prep of Coconut Creek on Tuesday. Stoneman Douglas is now 16-5 on the season. They conclude their regular season with games against Coconut Creek and Hallandale High School in the next week.   Follow us on Facebook and Twitter and sign up for FREE TAPinto Parkland E-News alerts to be the first to read about all things Parkland. Download the FREE TAPinto App. Click here for Android - Click here for iOS for breaking news, traffic/weather alerts, and special offers. Know a story we should share with our readers? Email editor Gina Pfingsten @ gpfingsten@tapinto.net Are you a business interested in reaching our audience? Contact Matt Pfingsten @ mpfingsten@tapinto.net
PARKLAND, FL
TAPinto.net

Interested in Local Transit System? Check Out Next Coconut Creek Ambassador Program Event on Feb. 9.

COCONUT CREEK, FL – Interested in learning about the transit system in Coconut Creek and across Broward County? The next Coconut Creek Ambassador Program will delve into issues related to the local transit system. The meeting on Feb. 9 starting at 5:30 p.m. will focus on the transit system’s “current/future conditions, enhancements, and alternatives,” according to Yvonne Lopez, the city’s spokeswoman. The Coconut Creek Ambassador Program centers on strategies outlined in the city’s Strategic Plan, Vision 2030, which includes priorities for the coming years set by residents, the business community, elected officials, and city staff. Ambassador meetings are public, and held on the second Thursday of each month from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at the Coconut Creek Government Center at 4800 West Copans Road.   MORE COCONUT CREEK NEWS: POLICE & FIRE: Stolen Cars, Armed Robberies, Fraud, And More: Coconut Creek Police Bulletin, Jan. 10-16 GOVERNMENT: ‘There’s No Connection to Veterans:” Coconut Creek Commissioner Pushes to Upgrade City Veterans Park GOVERNMENT: Coconut Creek Park Getting Upgrades Including Features with Butterflies POLICE & FIRE: Coconut Creek Police Handled Less Fraud Cases Last Year
COCONUT CREEK, FL
