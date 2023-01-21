Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Falls to Coral Springs High School
PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Team's woes continue, falling to Coral Springs High School on Thursday night at home 70-55.
The MSD Boys have now lost four consecutive games and are 13-5 on the season.
The Eagles next face 14-6 St. Brendan High School of Miami on Saturday at 5: 30 p.m. in the Broward vs. Dade challenge.
