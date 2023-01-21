Steve Kerr Went Off At Jordan Poole After A Needless Turnover And Technical Foul: "Get Your Head In The Game"

Steve Kerr was seen giving Jordan Poole a piece of his mind after he committed a poor turnover and got an unnecessary technical foul.

Jordan Poole is seen by many as the future of the Golden State Warriors after their current core is no longer around to lead them to championships. He has shown in his young career that he can score at every level and get points in a hurry. But even though he is rated highly by the organization, which gave him a massive contract, he is still held accountable just like anyone else.

Some might have thought that after the Draymond Green- Jordan Poole issue, the youngster might get treated with a little more leeway by the franchise. But that's not how the culture works, and Steve Kerr has held Poole accountable for what he's doing wrong already this season. He seemingly didn't want to start Poole over Klay Thompson either . And in their latest game against the Cavs, Poole's careless play earned him a talking-to on the court from Kerr.

"Jordan, come on. Let's go, you can't do that. Get your head in the game!"

Jordan Poole ended the quarter by squandering the last shot on a dumb offensive foul. And then he argued the point, earning a tech and giving up a free throw as well. With the Cavaliers chasing the game, that's bad. And speaking after the game, Kerr explained why he did it as well.

Steve Kerr On Why He Snapped At Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole's ability has never been in doubt, he can score with the best of them. In his last 10 games, he is averaging 27 points , and even against the Cavaliers, he had 32. But he has to learn to be more present in every moment, which is what Kerr stressed after the game .

"I'm going to stay on Jordan. He's continuing to grow and he's getting better. I think the last two games, he was fantastic in terms of staying off the referees. He got the offensive foul and then held the ball as he talked to the ref, and that was a delay of game.

"So I'm trying to get Jordan to the point where he understands every play counts and every moment counts. So, every once in a while, I snap and I snapped in that moment and he looked at me like I was nuts. But it's all part of it. I love Jordan and I love the way he's playing and he was incredible tonight."

As he continues to develop in Golden State , listening to Steve Kerr can only be most beneficial. The man has 9 NBA championships to his name as a player and a Head Coach and knows what it takes to be the best. This is just good guidance from Kerr and if Poole takes it like that, his star will only continue to rise.

