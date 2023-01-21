ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
dayton247now.com

Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location

XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
dayton.com

Dayton-area mixologists to battle it out in March

Miami Valley Restaurant Association announces date for this year’s Battle of the Bartenders. Our region has plenty of bars and restaurants stocked with their fair share of talented bartenders to serve up liquid refreshments with whatever is on the menu. A celebration of local mixologists will return Wednesday, March...
WKRC

Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
dayton.com

Kettering Italian restaurant now serving alcohol

Demnika’s Italiano, an Italian restaurant that opened last November at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, is now serving beer, liquor and wine. The restaurant received its D-5 liquor permit on Friday, Jan. 20, the owners confirmed. The son and mother duo, Ali and Advije Demnika, teamed up to...
wvxu.org

Cincinnati to purchase former Saks building for $3 million

The city of Cincinnati plans to spend $3 million to purchase the now-empty location of the former Saks Fifth Avenue Downtown. The department store permanently closed at the end of last year. "We always hate to see a business close," said Council Member Jeff Cramerding. "But with so much exciting...
Fox 19

Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into a Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Uncle Yip’s Asian restaurant on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
WKRC

Ford-themed restaurant opens second Tri-State location

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Serving up burgers with a side of automotive history, Ford's Garage opened its newest Tri-State location in Florence this week. It's located on Houston Road near Turfway. The Florida restaurant chain has the look of a 1920s gas station with Model Ts and Model As hung...
dayton.com

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Stoney is part dog, part polar bear, all sweetness!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Stoney is such a big dog because he's full of love!. The 200-pound pup is very sweet, easy to handle, and absolutely loves cuddling. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society website, or call (513) 541-7387.
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Tracking snow, rain mix due in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Another strong and potentially high impact storm will arrive in the Greater Cincinnati area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. WLWT meteorologists said it is expected to be a well-organized storm that could bring accumulating snow by the morning rush and some rain during the day (or a combination of both).
