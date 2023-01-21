Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
dayton247now.com
Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location
XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
dayton.com
Dayton-area mixologists to battle it out in March
Miami Valley Restaurant Association announces date for this year’s Battle of the Bartenders. Our region has plenty of bars and restaurants stocked with their fair share of talented bartenders to serve up liquid refreshments with whatever is on the menu. A celebration of local mixologists will return Wednesday, March...
WKRC
Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
dayton.com
Kettering Italian restaurant now serving alcohol
Demnika’s Italiano, an Italian restaurant that opened last November at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, is now serving beer, liquor and wine. The restaurant received its D-5 liquor permit on Friday, Jan. 20, the owners confirmed. The son and mother duo, Ali and Advije Demnika, teamed up to...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati to purchase former Saks building for $3 million
The city of Cincinnati plans to spend $3 million to purchase the now-empty location of the former Saks Fifth Avenue Downtown. The department store permanently closed at the end of last year. "We always hate to see a business close," said Council Member Jeff Cramerding. "But with so much exciting...
Fox 19
Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into a Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Uncle Yip’s Asian restaurant on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
WKRC
Ford-themed restaurant opens second Tri-State location
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Serving up burgers with a side of automotive history, Ford's Garage opened its newest Tri-State location in Florence this week. It's located on Houston Road near Turfway. The Florida restaurant chain has the look of a 1920s gas station with Model Ts and Model As hung...
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
WKRC
Area bar and restaurant owners frustrated over slow rollout of sports betting kiosks
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Erik Richman took over the Varsity Sports Bar and Grill four years ago and he spent a thousand dollars in 2022 on a license that allows sports gambling in his restaurant with a kiosk. While he expected to have it start right away when...
This Northside Revival Once Belonged to a Cincinnati Soap Mogul
A piece of “Millionaire’s Corner” is the last remaining relic of the storied Jergens estate. The post This Northside Revival Once Belonged to a Cincinnati Soap Mogul appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported assault with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported assault with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Billboards Around Buffalo, New York Trolling Cincinnati Bengals
Billboards Around Buffalo, New York Trolling Cincinnati Bengals
whio.com
PHOTOS: 4.3 tons of narcotics, over $105M of fake goods seized at Cincinnati port in 2022
4.3 tons of narcotics, over $105M of fake goods seized at Cincinnati port in 2022 U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Cincinnati port reported a record-breaking year for enforcement-related actions. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of shots fired in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of shots fired from a moving vehicle on Winton Road and Dutch Colony Drive in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Stoney is part dog, part polar bear, all sweetness!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Stoney is such a big dog because he's full of love!. The 200-pound pup is very sweet, easy to handle, and absolutely loves cuddling. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society website, or call (513) 541-7387.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Tracking snow, rain mix due in Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — Another strong and potentially high impact storm will arrive in the Greater Cincinnati area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. WLWT meteorologists said it is expected to be a well-organized storm that could bring accumulating snow by the morning rush and some rain during the day (or a combination of both).
WLWT 5
Report of a pedestrian struck on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a pedestrian struck in the 8100 block of Beechmont Avenue, near Eight Mile Road, in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Georgetown for reported crash with injuries on Hamer Road
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Crews responding to Georgetown for reported crash with injuries on Hamer Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Comments / 2