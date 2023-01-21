ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Hours after releasing photo of car wanted in deadly NE valley crash, police arrest woman on hit-and-run charges

By Gary Dymski
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hours after releasing a photograph of a car wanted in a deadly crash early Saturday in the northeast valley, Metro Police said a North Las Vegas woman is facing hit-and-run charges.

The crash at about 4:25 a.m. killed a woman, 24, who was trying to cross East Lake Mead Boulevard at Mt. Hood Street, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release. She was hit by a car that was traveling east on Lake Mead and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Joanna Meza, 19, of North Las Vegas, was arrested later Saturday on hit-and-run charges, police said, after detectives located a silver 2000 Toyota Avalon that, according to witnesses, evidence from the scene and video surveillance, was involved in the crash.

Before announcing the arrest, police had released a photograph of the car that showed damage to its front end and windshield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkmzY_0kMmeHQY00

The death is the seventh traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, the release said. The victim’s identity will be released pending family notification.

Anyone with more information can contact Metro’s collision investigation section, 702-828-3060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, 702-385-555, or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

