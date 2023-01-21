ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis's office calls Jean-Pierre 'demonstrably incorrect' on AP course claims

By Heather Hunter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fNtc9_0kMmdzrN00

G ov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) office pushed back on White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for claiming the governor wanted to "block" the study of the history of black people in the United States after he rejected the College Board’s Advanced Placement course for African American studies.

The governor's press secretary Bryan Griffin called the White House spokeswoman "demonstrably incorrect."


"The study of African American history is not only permitted in FL but required by law," Griffin tweeted. "In fact, the teaching of African American History has been expanded in Florida since Governor Ron DeSantis took office."

The DeSantis administration had sent a Jan. 12 letter to the College Board, calling its new Advanced Placement course for high school students “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

TRUMP BOASTS 20-POINT LEAD OVER DESANTIS AS HE HINTS AT NEW ENERGY IN CAMPAIGN: POLL

The letter went on to offer reconsidering the course if the College Board would "come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content."

On Friday, at the White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre called the move by DeSantis's administration "incomprehensible."

"If you think about the study of black Americans, that is what he wants to block," the White House press secretary said. "These types of actions aren't new. They are not new from what we're seeing, especially from Florida. Sadly, Florida currently bans teachers from talking about who they are and who they love."

She added: "They didn't block AP European history. They didn't block our music history. They didn't block our art history. But the state chooses to block a course that is meant for high-achieving high school students to learn about their history of arts and culture. It is incomprehensible."

DeSantis's press secretary responded in a statement that the course was "a vehicle for a political agenda" and the governor has said "classrooms will be a place for education, not indoctrination."

Other activists jumped in to criticize the Florida governor's handling of the AP course.

“Remember when we were told they weren’t opposing the teaching of Black history, just ‘CRT’? And how many dismissed those of us who said these laws were anti-history laws, and anti-Black? Perhaps one day folks will listen to those who know,” tweeted Nikole Hannah-Jones, who established the New York Times’s 1619 Project.

State Sen. Shevrin Jones (D-FL) joined in to attack the Florida governor on Friday.

"Florida, the place where you: #DontSayBlack," Jones tweeted . "Don’t sound so 'free' to me!"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Fox News contributor Guy Benson examined a digital copy of the curriculum for the AP course and shared his assessment.

"Much of the outline and course materials seem entirely appropriate, deeply interesting, and worthy of rigorous study. Black history represents an important part of our nation's history, including some very dark chapters of which students should be aware. Elements of unit four, however, may appear ripe for thumb-on-scale ideological indoctrination, depending on how any number of controversial and radical subjects are taught to teenagers," Benson said.

He added: "I can understand concerns over how subjects such as 'intersectionality and activism,' 'black queer studies,' 'postracial racism,' prison 'abolition,' and the 'reparations movement' (among others) may be presented to high schoolers."

Comments / 191

Chad Ali
2d ago

Here we go with the race baiting, the democrats up to the same old tricks. look at Bidens history and then tell me who is the racist. it's unbelievable how brainwash liberal democrats are. Keep moving forward Mr governor and keep Florida free. We, the people, are with you

Reply(17)
43
Dr. Cosmo Pendergast
2d ago

"The study of African American history is not only permitted in FL but required by law." More lies by the democrats to deny the truth and attempt to defame an honorable republican. The democrats have gone as low as one can go.

Reply(8)
31
George Allen Parker
2d ago

DeSantis lies like Trump! I wouldn't believe a word that came out of their mouths! They both have shown the world they are racist!

Reply(62)
44
Related
Marconews.com

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

DeSantis wrongfully suspended twice-elected state attorney, federal judge rules

A federal judge has determined that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unconstitutionally suspended an elected state attorney who criticised the governor’s positions on abortion and transgender healthcare, but the judge said he did not have authority to return the prosecutor to office.US District Judge Robert Hinkle said the governor had falsely accused Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren of relying on a blanket policy to avoid prosecuting certain cases with which he disagreed.”The allegation was false,” he wrote in a ruling issued on 20 January. “Mr Warren’s well-established policy, followed in every case by every prosecutor in the office, was to...
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
272K+
Followers
75K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy