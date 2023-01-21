ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ellsworth American

Chamber executive director steps down

ELLSWORTH — After 10 years of service with the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Gretchen Wilson has stepped down. "The Board of Directors of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce announces the resignation of Gretchen Wilson from the position of Executive Director," according to a Jan. 19 statement distributed by board president Tom Wheeler. "Gretchen joined the Chamber staff in 2013 as Community Manager, and has served as the Chamber’s Executive Director from 2016 to present. The Board of Directors thanks Gretchen for her years of service to the Chamber and its members, and wishes her well in future endeavors."
ELLSWORTH, ME
The Maine Monitor

As development pressure spreads, small towns struggle to plan for the future

Small, rural communities such as Calais, shown here, have witnessed soaring numbers of seasonal home purchases, renovations and new construction. Photo by Andrea Walton. Columbia Falls, a cozy riverside hamlet with a population of 476 people, is hardly the first place one would expect a developer to want to base a billion-dollar entertainment park. Nor is Steuben, a small fishing village overlooking the sparkling waters of Joy Bay, the first place that comes to mind for launching rockets. Yet both towns are among the many small communities around Maine that have found themselves wrestling with plans for substantial development, leaving officials scrambling to come up with the resources to properly evaluate the proposals.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Lamoine becomes first Maine town to grant 'unicorn permit'

LAMOINE, Maine — A 5-year-old girl in Lamoine has received permission to keep a unicorn on her family's property. Now she just has to find one. The town's Select Board voted unanimously during Thursday's meeting to approve a permit application submitted by one of their youngest residents, Brielle. That's...
LAMOINE, ME
New England Today

Experience the Ultimate Toboggan Thrill at this Annual Maine Winter Event

New England is home to many one-of-a-kind experiences, and the U.S. National Toboggan Championships is one of Maine’s finest winter examples. Every year in mid-February, the weekend-long event (February 3-5, 2023) draws a crowd to the Jack Williams Toboggan Chute at Camden’s Snow Bowl, a beloved town-owned ski mountain. This 400-foot wooden run first opened to the public in 1936 and is still considered the longest of its kind in the country. After a steep drop, an icy straightaway sends riders spilling out onto the frozen Hosmer Pond, sometimes reaching speeds of 40 mph.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm

MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Two Maine towns make Tripadvisor list of 15 'trending' US destinations

Camden, a seaport town on the midcoast, and the York County town of Ogunquit have both made Tripadvisor's list of 15 "trending" destinations in the United States "on the up and up." Tripadvisor Inc. is a Needham, Mass.-based online travel company that operates a website and mobile app with user-generated...
CAMDEN, ME
Big Country 96.9

Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?

They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
AUGUSTA, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]

Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary

Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
ROCKLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22

TGIF! If you are interested in getting out of the house this weekend or need something to do with the kids, you have come to the right place. This weekend there are some fun and family-friendly events, including curling, a Chinese New Year parade, and a fire and ice event in Old Town, which will raise money for local heating assistance. Enjoy the weekend, everybody!
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Brantley Gilbert & Nickelback Bringing Tour To Maine This Summer

Over the last few weeks, we have had to pleasure of delivering a bunch of BIG (some would say MASSIVE) country concert announcements to you. Kane Brown, Hank Williams Jr, The Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen... You're ready for another one, right?. Brantley Gilbert is continuing his recent tradition of...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Erskine Academy wins KVAC cheering title

Erskine Academy won the KVAC Class B cheering championship on Sat., Jan. 21 at the Augusta Civic Center. Erskine scored 60.3 to beat out Leavitt 57.45, Nokomis 54.6, Brewer 51.6, Winslow 49, Morse 46.9. Lawrence 41.85, Waterville- Messalonskee 39.85, Belfast 39.1, Medomak Valley 35.3, Oceanside 31.5, Lincoln Academy 31.4, and Gardiner 25.6.
AUGUSTA, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy