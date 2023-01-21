Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Chamber executive director steps down
ELLSWORTH — After 10 years of service with the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Gretchen Wilson has stepped down. "The Board of Directors of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce announces the resignation of Gretchen Wilson from the position of Executive Director," according to a Jan. 19 statement distributed by board president Tom Wheeler. "Gretchen joined the Chamber staff in 2013 as Community Manager, and has served as the Chamber’s Executive Director from 2016 to present. The Board of Directors thanks Gretchen for her years of service to the Chamber and its members, and wishes her well in future endeavors."
As development pressure spreads, small towns struggle to plan for the future
Small, rural communities such as Calais, shown here, have witnessed soaring numbers of seasonal home purchases, renovations and new construction. Photo by Andrea Walton. Columbia Falls, a cozy riverside hamlet with a population of 476 people, is hardly the first place one would expect a developer to want to base a billion-dollar entertainment park. Nor is Steuben, a small fishing village overlooking the sparkling waters of Joy Bay, the first place that comes to mind for launching rockets. Yet both towns are among the many small communities around Maine that have found themselves wrestling with plans for substantial development, leaving officials scrambling to come up with the resources to properly evaluate the proposals.
Crafternoon with Mike Duffy – Friday January 27th at Jesup Memorial Library
If you have a child or grandchild in Grades 4 to 8, you're invited to bring them to the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor on Friday, January 27th from 3:15 to 4:15!. The Jesup will be presenting "Crafternoon with Mike Duffy!" You'll be making a surprise craft, with all material provided!
observer-me.com
Penobscot County commissioners deny spending federal funds illegally on jail repairs
Penobscot County officials on Jan. 20 denied that federal funds were used illegally on repairs to the Penobscot County Jail as the American Civil Liberties Union claimed in a letter to the U.S. Treasury, which oversees how the funds may be spent. The statement was issued after the ACLU included...
WMTW
Lamoine becomes first Maine town to grant 'unicorn permit'
LAMOINE, Maine — A 5-year-old girl in Lamoine has received permission to keep a unicorn on her family's property. Now she just has to find one. The town's Select Board voted unanimously during Thursday's meeting to approve a permit application submitted by one of their youngest residents, Brielle. That's...
New England Today
Experience the Ultimate Toboggan Thrill at this Annual Maine Winter Event
New England is home to many one-of-a-kind experiences, and the U.S. National Toboggan Championships is one of Maine’s finest winter examples. Every year in mid-February, the weekend-long event (February 3-5, 2023) draws a crowd to the Jack Williams Toboggan Chute at Camden’s Snow Bowl, a beloved town-owned ski mountain. This 400-foot wooden run first opened to the public in 1936 and is still considered the longest of its kind in the country. After a steep drop, an icy straightaway sends riders spilling out onto the frozen Hosmer Pond, sometimes reaching speeds of 40 mph.
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine towns make Tripadvisor list of 15 'trending' US destinations
Camden, a seaport town on the midcoast, and the York County town of Ogunquit have both made Tripadvisor's list of 15 "trending" destinations in the United States "on the up and up." Tripadvisor Inc. is a Needham, Mass.-based online travel company that operates a website and mobile app with user-generated...
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]
Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
penbaypilot.com
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22
TGIF! If you are interested in getting out of the house this weekend or need something to do with the kids, you have come to the right place. This weekend there are some fun and family-friendly events, including curling, a Chinese New Year parade, and a fire and ice event in Old Town, which will raise money for local heating assistance. Enjoy the weekend, everybody!
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Brantley Gilbert & Nickelback Bringing Tour To Maine This Summer
Over the last few weeks, we have had to pleasure of delivering a bunch of BIG (some would say MASSIVE) country concert announcements to you. Kane Brown, Hank Williams Jr, The Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen... You're ready for another one, right?. Brantley Gilbert is continuing his recent tradition of...
penbaypilot.com
Between storms, Camden Harbor Master and Good Samaritans halt vessel from sinking
CAMDEN — An old fishing vessel moored in Sherman’s Cove in Camden Harbor came perilously close to completely sinking Jan. 22, as its batteries died and bilge pump stopped functioning. The boat, Flying Pigs, had been moored in the harbor for the past four years, wintering over. But...
lcnme.com
Erskine Academy wins KVAC cheering title
Erskine Academy won the KVAC Class B cheering championship on Sat., Jan. 21 at the Augusta Civic Center. Erskine scored 60.3 to beat out Leavitt 57.45, Nokomis 54.6, Brewer 51.6, Winslow 49, Morse 46.9. Lawrence 41.85, Waterville- Messalonskee 39.85, Belfast 39.1, Medomak Valley 35.3, Oceanside 31.5, Lincoln Academy 31.4, and Gardiner 25.6.
wabi.tv
Family of man killed on Bangor exit ramp looking for 2 people who helped that night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of the Enfield man killed at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor in December is looking for two people who were there that night. According to State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Hersey ran out of gas then began walking to Union Street when he was hit by a car.
UMaine police pursuing several investigations, including the case of a stolen bronze bear
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Police Department is investigating two incidents that happened on campus in November of this past year, both near the Buchanan Alumni House on College Ave. "Damages and thefts like this happen almost every week," Grace Blanchard, a UMaine senior and editor-in-chief of...
WMTW
Maine mother worries daughter poses safety risk, desperate for mental health assistance
LISBON, Maine — Since early childhood, Jessica Deshiro says her oldest daughter has shown signs of aggression. In recent years, she says, her behavior has become much worse. She worries that her daughter poses a safety risk to others, including her other three children. "That is my worst fear....
