UNC basketball will look to score its third straight win as NC State visits the Dean Dome on Saturday (5 p.m., ACC Network).

The Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC) are a perfect 9-0 at home this season and they're coming off wins over Louisville and Boston College after dropping a game, 65-58, at Virginia on Jan. 10.

The Wolfpack (15-4, 5-3) are winners of their last four straight, with sophomore guard Terquavion Smith leading the conference in scoring at 19.1 points per game.

UNC leads the all-time series against rival NC State 163-79, going 35-5 in their last 40 meetings and currently riding a three-game winning streak in the series.

OUR PICK: North Carolina basketball vs. NC State: Score prediction for ACC rivalry showdown

LAST TIME: UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot, D’Marco Dunn lead Tar Heels to win at Louisville

Follow along here for score updates and highlights.

UNC basketball score vs. NC State

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball score vs. NC State: Live updates from Tobacco Road rivalry game