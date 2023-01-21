ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC basketball score vs. NC State: Live updates from Tobacco Road rivalry game

By Monica Holland, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsB0M_0kMmdhDX00

UNC basketball will look to score its third straight win as NC State visits the Dean Dome on Saturday (5 p.m., ACC Network).

The Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC) are a perfect 9-0 at home this season and they're coming off wins over Louisville and Boston College after dropping a game, 65-58, at Virginia on Jan. 10.

The Wolfpack (15-4, 5-3) are winners of their last four straight, with sophomore guard Terquavion Smith leading the conference in scoring at 19.1 points per game.

UNC leads the all-time series against rival NC State 163-79, going 35-5 in their last 40 meetings and currently riding a three-game winning streak in the series.

OUR PICK: North Carolina basketball vs. NC State: Score prediction for ACC rivalry showdown

LAST TIME: UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot, D’Marco Dunn lead Tar Heels to win at Louisville

Follow along here for score updates and highlights.

UNC basketball score vs. NC State

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball score vs. NC State: Live updates from Tobacco Road rivalry game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
thelocalpalate.com

Snapshot: Pinehurst, North Carolina

One hour from Raleigh, two from Charlotte, and three from Charleston, Moore County, North Carolina, has long been known as a golf destination. However, we’re making it official: Southern Pines and Pinehurst, North Carolina are worthy destinations in their own right with a focus on farm-to-table restaurants and cafes and charming historic accommodations in a peaceful Piedmont setting. You’ll need a long weekend to fully explore this quietly excellent corner of the Carolinas.
PINEHURST, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
cbs17

1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RALEIGH, NC
NBC New York

The 10 Best Cities to Buy a Home in 2023 Are All in the South

Even with rising homeownership costs squeezing out buyers, some real estate markets will remain hot in 2023, mostly due to their relative affordability compared with the rest of the U.S., a new forecast finds. The top places have something else in common, too: They're all located in the South. Based...
RALEIGH, NC
travelawaits.com

The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
SELMA, NC
tourcounsel.com

The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina

The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

SUV becomes wedged under truck near Angier

ANGIER, N.C. — An SUV was wedged under a large truck Friday morning on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Star Valley Drive, between Angier and McGee's Crossroads. Both directions of N.C. 210 were closed in the area until...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy