NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady’s recent $70K Miami Beach home indicates him joining Dolphins replacing Tua Tagovailoa
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Dallas Cowboys has left fans wondering about the future of quarterback Tom Brady. Despite leading the team to a Super Bowl win last year, this season has been a struggle for the 45-year-old, leading to questions about whether he’ll continue playing in the NFL.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittany Mahomes Describes Wild Tailgate Scene Before Jaguars-Chiefs Playoff Game
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany described an absolutely wild tailgate scene ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jaguars. With the Chiefs scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, Jaguars fans came out in full force. After winning their first playoff game since 2017, Jacksonville had something to celebrate.
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tom Brady news
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for unnecessary roughness for attempting to trip Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker in the opening round of the NFL playoffs. The league docked Brady a sum of $16,444 for his actions, which can be seen in the video below, courtesy of...
The Bills-Bengals game showed how far Tony Romo has truly fallen off as an announcer
There was a time when Tony Romo was the latest, greatest thing to happen to football announcing. In the form of elaborate play predictions, he offered insightful analysis and energy that had fans engaged quite well with CBS’s main NFL broadcast. That time has now passed. As the Cincinnati...
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
Joey Bosa gets hefty fine for comments about officials
Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa predicted he would be fined for comments he made about officiating after the team’s playoff loss last week, and he was proven correct Saturday. Bosa received a $55,546 fine for multiple instances of unsportsmanlike conduct in last Saturday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fine included two separate... The post Joey Bosa gets hefty fine for comments about officials appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Josh Allen Was Ready to Fight Bengals Defense After Touchdown Run
Josh Allen went right at the entire Bengals defense.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are one win away from the NFC Championship Game. It has been quite a season for the rookie quarterback. Purdy, who was "Mr. Irrelevant," the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has assumed the role as San Francisco's starter following injuries to Trey ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo
Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win. There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Sunday Night Announcement
The Buffalo Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo had a special guest in attendance, though, with Damar Hamlin making his appearance. Hamlin made a postgame announcement. "We’ll be back… don’t even trip," he announced following the team's ...
