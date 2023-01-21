ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
FanSided

3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Tom Brady news

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for unnecessary roughness for attempting to trip Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker in the opening round of the NFL playoffs. The league docked Brady a sum of $16,444 for his actions, which can be seen in the video below, courtesy of...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Bosa gets hefty fine for comments about officials

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa predicted he would be fined for comments he made about officiating after the team’s playoff loss last week, and he was proven correct Saturday. Bosa received a $55,546 fine for multiple instances of unsportsmanlike conduct in last Saturday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fine included two separate... The post Joey Bosa gets hefty fine for comments about officials appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo

Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win.  There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.  Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Sunday Night Announcement

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo had a special guest in attendance, though, with Damar Hamlin making his appearance. Hamlin made a postgame announcement. "We’ll be back… don’t even trip," he announced following the team's ...
BUFFALO, NY

