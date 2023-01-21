In the swiftly changing world of elite youth sports, the venerable McDonald’s All-American all-star basketball game suddenly finds itself facing criticism from a Jeff Bezos-backed basketball academy over the question of what constitutes a modern high school. McDonald’s will announce its final rosters on Tuesday for the March event in Houston, which features both boys and girls from the 2023 graduating class. But a controversy surrounding the choices erupted earlier this month, when the McDonald’s selection committee left Kentucky recruit Robert Dillingham, a consensus top-10 player now with the Overtime Elite (OTE) basketball program in Atlanta, off the list of 700...

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO