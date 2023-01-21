Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
'Will He Finally Grow A Pair?' Ben Affleck's Budding Bromance With Divorcée Tom Brady Squashed By 'Controlling' Jennifer Lopez: Sources
Ben Affleck is looking to hang out with newly divorced football star Tom Brady — but his wife, Jennifer Lopez, has been flagged for delaying the game, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources claimed the last thing Affleck's bride, 53, wants is for her now-sober groom to face temptation playing with Brady, who was sacked by his Brazilian supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, for refusing to retire from football."Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," dished an insider. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!"She won't stand...
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching Selena for First Time
Jennifer Lopez thought her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, knew more about Selena's life story than they did Jennifer Lopez's kids are getting to know their mom's acting work. The "On the Floor" singer, 53, recently sat down with Today, where she shared which of her films her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme have seen. "They've watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough," Lopez said. "They haven't gotten into like, Out of Sight. They saw Selena." While the twins knew their mom portrayed Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the late...
Albia Newspapers
Josh Duhamel hospitalised the night before his wedding
Josh Duhamel had to go to the hospital on the night before his wedding. The 50-year-old actor - who tied the knot with Audra Mari last year - stars in new romcom 'Shotgun Wedding' alongside pop star Jennifer Lopez, 53, about a couple whose wedding goes awry but admitted that his real-life ceremony was almost as "eventful" as his fictional one because he needed medical attention.
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Calls Marrying Ben Affleck an ‘Emotional Transition’
Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about marrying Ben Affleck in a new interview with Today. The former World of Dance judge said it was an “emotional transition” to combine their lives, but called 2022 her “best year” since her kids were born. Jennifer Lopez Talks About...
Marie Osmond Is Nearly Unrecognizable With All-New Look in Rare Photo With Her Husband
New year, new Marie Osmond. Recently, the iconic 63-year-old singer debuted a new look that shocked her followers. On Friday, she posted a pic on Instagram showcasing her new blond locks, which was quite a surprise since she’s been a brunette for most of her life. In the Instagram...
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Is No Stranger to Hollywood Romances
Brad Pitt continues to be spotted with Ines de Ramon — who is no stranger to Hollywood romances.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
REVEALED: Gerard Butler's Text To Pal Jeremy Renner After Horrific Snowplow Accident
Gerard Butler's former co-star Jeremy Renner was not far from his mind after learning he suffered severe injuries after a tragic snowplow accident — and RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the actors' heartfelt text exchange. While speaking with Extra, Butler shared that he reached out to Renner after he found out that he had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries outside of his Tahoe home. "I did send him a text and tell him, ‘Dude, you’re such a warrior and the whole world is behind you right now,'" Butler recalled. "We’re all cheering you on, my man."Butler continued...
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes seen together for the first time since his divorce
“Good Morning America 3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were seen together for the first time since the latter’s divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig was made public. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, appeared inseparable as they arrived back in New York City on Thursday after enjoying a holiday trip together. The duo — dressed in coordinating blue jeans, black outerwear and dark sunglasses — walked through the airport side by side after spending time in Atlanta and Miami over the Christmas holiday. Robach and Holmes’ romance is heating up as he prepares to legally dissolve...
Ant Anstead Reveals He’s Not Selling the House Across the Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger, After All
English TV presenter Ant Anstead confirms he is no longer selling his home in Laguna Beach, three months after listing the house for sale.
Jennifer Lopez Gave Rare Insight Into Her Wedding Planning Process With Ben Affleck
When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married last August, fans could barely believe the event even happened. After all, their Hollywood romance was almost 20 years in the making before they officially tied the knot. Most recently, Lopez looked back at her wedding planning with Affleck and how their big day felt as special as their connection.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Share Secret to Their 16-Year Marriage
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia Daniel enjoyed an ultra-glamorous date night at the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 10. And the evening was a much-needed reprieve for the busy parents of three. "Yeah, [it's] date night. We've needed one for a while," Hauser told US...
americanmilitarynews.com
Lisa Marie Presley will get a Graceland send-off during public memorial
Lisa Marie Presley will be commemorated Sunday during a public memorial service at Graceland, her iconic childhood home in Memphis, Tennessee. The service for the “Storm & Grace” singer, who was the only child of rock great Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla Presley, has been set for 9 a.m. local time on the front lawn of her father’s famous Graceland Mansion and the public is invited to attend, Presley’s mother and her daughters Riley Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood announced Monday.
Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Living It Up with Friends on a Yacht in St. Bart's During New Year's Vacation
Leonardo DiCaprio is ringing in the New Year overseas. The Oscar winner was spotted on a yacht off the island of Saint Barthélemy onMonday, surrounded by friends. In photos taken of the Caribbean excursion, a shirtless DiCaprio, 48, is seen taking in the sights from onboard the vessel alongside four other individuals.
Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Is Reportedly Casting Three New Housewives For Season 4
Fans of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were anticipating a change in the cast landscape what with the sentencing of Jen Shah earlier this month. It wasn’t a matter of if, but how long she would serve in jail after being found guilty of fraud in July 2022. So of course we were not […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Is Reportedly Casting Three New Housewives For Season 4 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Brittany Snow officially files for divorce from Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland
Brittany Snow has officially closed the curtain on her relationship with Tyler Stanaland. The Pitch Perfect alum recently filed for divorce from the Selling the OC star after more than two years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by multiple publications, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
Jennifer Connelly Says Tom Cruise Deserves Oscar Nom for ’Top Gun: Maverick‘ Performance: ‘He’s Extraordinary’
Jennifer Connelly starred in one of the biggest movies of 2022, “Top Gun: Maverick,” as badass bar owner Penelope Benjamin, who has a love connection with Tom Cruise’s Maverick. Cruise’s name has been kicked around as a potential dark horse best actor Oscar nominee, and Connelly told Variety that the nod would be well-deserved due to the scope of his accomplishments on set. “He’s extraordinary,” she said. “He does an amazing job in the movie. He’s extraordinary as a person and fantastic as an actor, and I think that he is just perfect. He embodies that character so beautifully, and I...
