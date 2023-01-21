Most horror movies deliver audiences an onslaught of unsettling imagery, but in the case of My Animal, which just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, the story also features a heaping helping of romance, offering viewers a new perspective on werewolf lore. Starring Bobbi Salvör Menuez and Amandla Stenberg, the film explores an unexpected romantic connection in a small, snowy town, where secrets are hard to keep and everyone loves to gossip. Despite how many secrets are uncovered in the film, fans are still left to wonder about what really happened to Menuez's Heather and how she became a figure capable of becoming a ferocious creature. My Animal is expected to land in theaters later this year.

