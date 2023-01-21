Read full article on original website
Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere Over Failure to Provide Captioning
Jurors for the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival walked out of Friday night’s premiere of “Magazine Dreams” due to a dispute about accessibility for hearing-impaired audience members. Jury members, including Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman, stood in solidarity with their fellow juror Marlee Matlin when a closed captioning device provided to her did not work. A Sundance spokesperson told IndieWire that the captioning devices, which are built into the backs of the seats in the theater, functioned properly in tech rehearsals but malfunctioned once a large audience was in the room. While the device was eventually...
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
My Animal Star Bobbi Salvör Menuez Talks the Genre-Bending Werewolf Love Story
Most horror movies deliver audiences an onslaught of unsettling imagery, but in the case of My Animal, which just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, the story also features a heaping helping of romance, offering viewers a new perspective on werewolf lore. Starring Bobbi Salvör Menuez and Amandla Stenberg, the film explores an unexpected romantic connection in a small, snowy town, where secrets are hard to keep and everyone loves to gossip. Despite how many secrets are uncovered in the film, fans are still left to wonder about what really happened to Menuez's Heather and how she became a figure capable of becoming a ferocious creature. My Animal is expected to land in theaters later this year.
‘Run Rabbit Run’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: Family Trauma Haunts a Grieving Mother
Daina Reid's 'Run Rabbit Run' offers fine performances and an eerie atmosphere, but its storytelling comes up a bit empty-handed as both a drama and a horror film.
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
Michael J. Fox opens up about alcoholism, broken bones, and 'crazy Crispin' Glover in new doc
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, the latest documentary from Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim, tells the whirlwind story of how an undersized kid from Canada moved to Hollywood on his last dime, became the "boy prince of Hollywood," and ultimately channeled his greatest challenge into a beacon of hope for millions suffering from Parkinson's disease.
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
How Sundance Films About Underrepresented Communities Lead to Awards Success
While most awards season hits debut in the fall to stay fresh in voters’ minds, there’s a growing group of successful films that doesn’t rely on this strategy: Sundance premieres focusing on underrepresented communities. After 2009’s inner-city drama “Precious” picked up best adapted screenplay and supporting actress Oscars, several other films have made the year-long journey from Park City to the Academy Awards. Among them, 2010’s lesbian mom comedy “The Kids Are All Right,” 2012’s bayou fantasia “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” 2017’s racism thriller “Get Out” and 2020’s South Korean immigrant drama “Minari.” The fest’s 2021 hearing-impaired family saga “CODA” nabbed...
Nia Long Brings White Hot Glamour in Strapless Dress to ‘You People’ Premiere
Nia Long arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “You People” on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles, wearing an ethereal minimalist dress. For the premiere of her film, the actress went for a classic formfitting strapless white dress. She accessorized the look with a single bejeweled statement cuff on her right wrist and statement earrings.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsCritics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Evolution Through the YearsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the Years For makeup, Long went for an evening-ready look featuring a nude lip,...
Sundance: ‘Theater Camp’ Lands at Searchlight Pictures
Searchlight Pictures has acquired Theater Camp, the mockumentary-style comedy from Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin. The worldwide deal, pegged in the $8 million range, includes theatrical. The ensemble comedy, which screened in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section at Sundance, is described as John Cleese by way of Broadway. It’s set in an upstate New York theater camp where the eccentric staff is trying to keep the camp afloat with the help of the owner’s crypto-bro son. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Polite Society' Review: British-Pakistani Teen Takes Down Tradition in Wild, Witty Action ComedyThree Sundance Titles Take a...
Ben Platt, Molly Gordon and ‘Theater Camp’ Cast Brings Laughs, Surprise Performance to Sundance
In a reception that’s sure to warm the hearts of theater kids everywhere, “Theater Camp,” a goofy mockumentary about intensely earnest thespians, earned a heartfelt standing ovation at Sundance Film Festival. Real-life best friends Ben Platt, Molly Gordon and Noah Galvin star in “Theater Camp,” an affectionate satire set at a scrappy overnight camp in upstate New York. The movie, which premiered on Saturday afternoon at the Eccles Theater in Park City, proved a crowd-pleaser, generating rapturous laughter and generous applause throughout the screening. After the credits rolled, the kid stars of “Theater Camp” took the stage to perform a...
‘My Animal’ Review: A Moody, Trippy Queer Werewolf Romance Is Limited, But A Remarkably Assured Debut [Sundance]
Like most teenagers, Heather (non-binary actor Bobbi Salvör Menuez), a social misfit who lives in a rural town in northern Canada, has a strict midnight curfew to adhere to. But unlike other teenagers, staying out for longer has a much more dangerous effect on her. We learn that in the opening scene of “My Animal,” — the camera trains its gaze on the red-headed Heather sitting in a dark room watching a werewolf movie while slowly transforming into a werewolf herself, her eyes glowing and her breath heaving. It’s a condition that director Jacqueline Castel suggests Heather inherited from her father, Henry (Stephen McHattie) — and although the film doesn’t interpret her attacks as a family curse, it still complicates Heather’s already existing feelings of alienation.
Cynthia Erivo on Making the Gritty, Emotionally Devastating Sundance Refugee Drama ‘Drift’
It’s Cynthia Erivo’s first time in Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival. It’s a remarkably short trip — about 48-hours, not including flying time, as she takes a quick break from filming “Wicked” in London. But it’s a particularly momentous occasion: Erivo is celebrating the debut of her latest movie “Drift,” the first film she’s ever produced. “It’s really cool to go with a film that I’m in and producing — apparently that is a rare thing for your first film to do that — so I’m quite pleased,” Erivo tells Variety, sounding a bit like a proud parent. “Drift”...
Sundance: Jonathan Majors Draws Electric Standing Ovation Following ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere
The Sundance Film Festival-hosted world premiere Elijah Bynum’s Magazine Dreams may have gotten off to a bumpy start as traffic delays and festival congestion in Park City caused the film to start 45 minutes late. But after the credits rolled and the lights came up, its star Jonathan Majors faced the Eccles Theatre audience and received an electric standing ovation. In what many are calling a brutal and fully committed performance, Majors stars as Killian Maddox, an amateur bodybuilder who sacrifices health, both mental and physical, to pursue a dream of superstardom while he struggles to maintain control of a volatile...
‘The Deepest Breath’ Review: Awe-Inspiring Underwater Footage Enhances Freediving Documentary
The threat of imminent death gives a trite and morbid focus to “The Deepest Breath,” an otherwise moving documentary tribute to the record-setting Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini and her close friend, revered Irish safety diver Stephen Keenan. The best scenes, directed by Laura McGann, present freediving as a haunting and impressionistic collage of hand-held diving footage.
‘Cat Person’ Cast and Director on Exploring Mixed Signals and Red Flags After #MeToo
Susanna Fogel, director of the new film “Cat Person,” spoke with TheWrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman at the Sundance Film Festival about her adaptation of an intensely debated New Yorker short story that explores mixed signals, power dynamics, and the pitfalls of modern dating in a post-MeToo world. Joined...
Jonathan Majors Explains How ‘Magazine Dreams’ Is a ‘Time Capsule’ of Modern-Day America (Video)
Sundance 2023: ”This is a story of an aspirational society and ambitious protagonists trying to get to the light,“ Majors told TheWrap. In “Magazine Dreams,” a lonely, emotionally troubled young man (Jonathan Majors) develops an obsession with bodybuilding. Premiering this weekend at Sundance, the film is both an individual character study and a portrait of the American Dream in all its flawed glory.
Henry Fonda Was A Dad Of 3: Meet His Children Including Daughter Jane And Late Son Peter
Broadway shows and screen films will be incomplete without mentioning the name of the star, Henry Fonda. The Academy Award winner was known for his soft-spoken, subtle, natural, and remarkable acting style, which gained him grand momentum in his career. During his lifetime, the actor welcomed three children from his five marriages. Fonda’s marriage to Margaret Brooke Sullivan in 1931 ended in divorce in 1933. In 1936, he wedded Frances Ford Seymour and they had their eldest child, Jane in 1937 then Peter in 1940.
