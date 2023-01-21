Dayton suffers road loss at George Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Dayton Flyers never led in a 76-69 loss to the George Washington Colonials Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center in Washington D.C.

Toumani Camara led UD with 16 points while DaRon Holmes II added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Malachi Smith scored 12 off the bench in his second game back since injuring his ankle.

Kobe Elvis came back after suffering a knee injury on November 25 against BYU.

The Flyers struggled offensively for the game. They made 24-67 shots for just less than 36%. Dayton shot less than 27% from the field in the first half. UD also went 8-27 from three-point range.

Dayton falls to 13-7 overall, 5-2 in the Atlantic 10.

James Bishop led George Washington with 27 points and seven assists.

Brendan Adams added 18 and eight rebounds. Maximus Edwards scored 15 points.

GW shot 25-51 from the field for 49% and went 21-26 from the free throw line.

The Colonials led from the start on a dunk by Maximus Edwards and his three-pointer and Hunter Dean dunk gave them a 7-2 advantage.

George Washington led 31-22 with one second left in the first half when Edwards hit a three-pointer as the half came to a close and the Colonials led, 36-22, at halftime.

Dayton cut the deficit to six on a steal by R.J. Blakney and dunk by Holmes to cut it 43-37 with 12:44 remaining. After a stop, Koby Brea missed a trey but Noel Brown grabbed the miss and scored at the other end to increase it 45-37.

Bishop made back-to-back jumpers to push the advantage to 49-37 and GW never looked back.

UD is back in action Wednesday night, January 25, when they travel to Kingston, Rhode Island to play the Rhode Island Rams. URI is coached by former Dayton Flyer coach, Archie Miller.

Tip-off from the Ryan Center Wednesday night is at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. You can also hear the game here at WHIO.com.

