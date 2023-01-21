ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton suffers road loss at George Washington

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fpAR_0kMmdQA400

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Dayton Flyers never led in a 76-69 loss to the George Washington Colonials Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center in Washington D.C.

>>Dayton beats Davidson, Malachi Smith plays 1st game in 11 games

Toumani Camara led UD with 16 points while DaRon Holmes II added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Malachi Smith scored 12 off the bench in his second game back since injuring his ankle.

Kobe Elvis came back after suffering a knee injury on November 25 against BYU.

The Flyers struggled offensively for the game. They made 24-67 shots for just less than 36%. Dayton shot less than 27% from the field in the first half. UD also went 8-27 from three-point range.

Dayton falls to 13-7 overall, 5-2 in the Atlantic 10.

>>Dayton comes apart in final seconds in disappointing home loss to VCU

James Bishop led George Washington with 27 points and seven assists.

Brendan Adams added 18 and eight rebounds. Maximus Edwards scored 15 points.

GW shot 25-51 from the field for 49% and went 21-26 from the free throw line.

>>Holmes matches career-high in points as Dayton beats Fordham on road

The Colonials led from the start on a dunk by Maximus Edwards and his three-pointer and Hunter Dean dunk gave them a 7-2 advantage.

George Washington led 31-22 with one second left in the first half when Edwards hit a three-pointer as the half came to a close and the Colonials led, 36-22, at halftime.

Dayton cut the deficit to six on a steal by R.J. Blakney and dunk by Holmes to cut it 43-37 with 12:44 remaining. After a stop, Koby Brea missed a trey but Noel Brown grabbed the miss and scored at the other end to increase it 45-37.

Bishop made back-to-back jumpers to push the advantage to 49-37 and GW never looked back.

UD is back in action Wednesday night, January 25, when they travel to Kingston, Rhode Island to play the Rhode Island Rams. URI is coached by former Dayton Flyer coach, Archie Miller.

Tip-off from the Ryan Center Wednesday night is at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. You can also hear the game here at WHIO.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: New assistant remembers how Huggins took charge at Cincinnati

One reason Bob Huggins is a Hall of Fame coach is that his teams oftentimes take on his personality. And one reason the 1999-2000 Cincinnati Bearcats were so very good and so very likely to reach the Final Four before Kenyon Martin's injury was because a collection of old, young and new players came together to play the way their coach wanted them to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura from Wizards for Nunn, picks

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a package of second-round draft picks. Hachimura and the Wizards did not agree on a rookie extension before the season started, which prompted speculation that the Japanese power...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wyso.org

News Update: Megabus coming, new health clinic in Springfield

Springfield school's new health clinic — The Springfield City School District is primed to get a new health clinic. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports many hope this clinic will help people struggling in poverty. New mobile clinic — Premier Community Health unveiled a new mobile clinic. The hospital system...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location

XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton WWII veteran celebrates 103rd birthday

DAYTON — A Miami Valley World War II veteran celebrated turning 103 Monday. Jack Farris was born on Jan. 23, 1920, in Kentucky but has spent most of his life in Dayton. Farris served in the Army in the Philippines during the war. He also worked for Bendix Corporation for many years before retiring.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Stefon Diggs addresses sideline drama, early exit after Bills loss to Bengals: 'Easy to criticize'

Stefon Diggs wasn't there to answer answer questions on Sunday. So he spoke for himself on Monday. The Bills receiver was visibly displeased during a sideline interaction with quarterback Josh Allen late in Buffalo's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, Diggs reportedly made a quick exit from the Bills locker room and didn't address media.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton-area mixologists to battle it out in March

Miami Valley Restaurant Association announces date for this year’s Battle of the Bartenders. Our region has plenty of bars and restaurants stocked with their fair share of talented bartenders to serve up liquid refreshments with whatever is on the menu. A celebration of local mixologists will return Wednesday, March...
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Streetscapes: Madison Avenue in Covington

This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Madison Avenue in Covington is a busy street packed full of eateries, bars, small businesses and everything in between, and it’s worth visiting over and over again. Coppin’s at...
COVINGTON, KY
dayton.com

Dayton rapper Eman Jones ramps up release schedule

I’ve been following Eman Jones for years but his album from last October, “Selah,” somehow slipped by me. I was all in on “Selah” so I was pleased when the Dayton rapper reached out with news of his three-song EP, “The Resolution,” released on Jan. 13, with more music forthcoming.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
109K+
Followers
153K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy