Read full article on original website
Related
Miley Cyrus Shares Video for New Song “Flowers”: Watch
Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her eighth studio LP, Endless Summer Vacation. “Flowers” arrives with an accompanying music video, which was created by Cyrus and directed by Jacob Bixenman, with movement direction from Stephen Galloway. Watch Miley dance, work out, and go for a swim in the clip below.
Niall Horan Teases Fans With New Music On Tik Tok
The singer posted a video performing a new song accompanied by a new music hashtag.
Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ Is Super Country [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson put her stamp on a song Taylor Swift once wrote for a group of country hitmakers. The talk show host covered "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" this week. "Better Man" was a hit song for Little Big Town in 2016, with Swift saying very little about her solo write at the time. All the country quartet said at the time was that the megastar sent it to them, and they were eager to record it. It'd become a triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit for Karen Fairchild and company.
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Gwen Stefani Fans Are Losing It Over Her Huge Career Announcement: 'It’s Finally Happening!
Gwen Stefani is hitting the road again! The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker, 53, announced on Instagram that she will be playing 5 shows in the U.K. this summer, and her fans continue to express their excitement after hearing the news. Gwen Stefani Announces Summer 2023 U.K. Concert Tour. Stefani...
Fans Are Disgusted With Ellen Degeneres’ ‘Humiliating’ Comments About Taylor Swift’s Dating Life In Resurfaced Video
Over the past week, a controversial 2012 clip of Ellen Degeneres interviewing Taylor Swift resurfaced and went viral on social media, with thousands of fans (including famous names like Emily Ratajkowski) coming to Swift’s defense and criticizing Degeneres. In the video (which was uploaded onto TikTok by user @thatnostalgicgirl)...
Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend
Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
Old Dominion Reveal What Kenny Chesney Does Better Than Anyone
Old Dominion are Kenny Chesney are frequent touring partners and now musical collaborators with their tune "Beer With My Friends." Due to this, the band has had an up-close-and-personal view into how Chesney conducts business as an artist over the years, and they shared a few takeaways from their experience with Taste of Country Nights.
Kelly Clarkson Is Finally Ready to Drop Details on Her First Post-Divorce Album
Kelly Clarkson has been teasing her next album — a project heavily inspired by her 2022 split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — and now the singer's finally ready to share some concrete details. During an Instagram Live Q&A as part of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show,...
Did Shania Twain Get Plastic Surgery? Fans Speculate Country Singer Got a ‘Face Lift’ and More
Man! She is an amazing woman. Shania Twain is one of the most influential country music artists in the business, and the Grammy Award winner is releasing her new album, Queen of Me, in February 2023. While the “You’re Still the One” singer is busy promoting her new work, some fans are wondering whether she got plastic surgery. ...
Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time
What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Danni Ashe, Dua Lipa, Britney, Lainey Wilson, Iggy!
Happy Birthday, Danni Ashe is 55. She was officially certified by "The Guinness Book of World Records" as the "Most-Downloaded Woman on the Internet" in 2000 . . . through her very naughty website, "Danni's Hard Drive." Dua Lipa's headstand!. There are new fears for Britney Spears as she FLIPS...
hotnewhiphop.com
Madonna’s 2003 VMAs Kiss Should’ve Been With Jennifer Lopez & Britney Spears, Not Christina Aguilera
According to the “Jenny From The Block” songstress, she couldn’t get off of a film set in time for the award show, so they selected another famous face. The MTV Video Music Awards have hosted some questionable moments on their stage over the years. Of course, many of them love on in pop culture infamy – particularly Madonna’s makeout session with Britney Spears at the 2003 ceremony.
Kelly Clarkson Somehow Made Joji’s Emotional Ballad ‘Glimpse of Us’ Even More Heartbreaking
“Glimpse of Us,” Joji’s heartbreaking ballad about the one that got away, was sad enough on its own. Now, Kelly Clarkson has managed to take whatever was left of all the broken hearts and grind the pieces into dust with her latest Kellyoke cover on the Kelly Clarkson show. Backed by two accompanying pianists, Clarkson transformed Joji’s restrained piano ballad with a soulful performance capitalizing on the full extent of her range. The singer and host cut the song down by nearly half from its original four-minute run time, trimming the earlier choruses but returning to them in full...
Miley Cyrus Revealed the ‘Coolest Letter’ She Received From Stevie Nicks
Miley Cyrus received approval to sample Stevie Nicks in ‘Midnight Sky’ in a letter sent personally by the Fleetwood Mac singer
Does Miley Cyrus' New Song 'Flowers' Hint That Liam Hemsworth Cheated On Singer?
Is Miley Cyrus trying to tell us something in her new hit song, "Flowers?" According to one TikTok user, the singer, 30, is wearing a gold dress in the music video, which is a subtle nod to the same dress Liam Hemsworth's Hunger Games costar Jennifer Lawrence wore to the film's premiere, potentially hinting that something more was happening between Hemsworth and Lawrence behind-the-scenes. "Tell us, Miley! Queen of shade," the user wrote. Lawrence, 32, previously admitted to Andy Cohen that she and the Australia native, 33, have gotten intimate in the past. “It has recently been rumored that you...
musictimes.com
'Shirt', 'Flowers,' and 2010's 'Mine': SZA, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift Songs to Chill Out Over the Weekend
"Shirt"-SZA "Shirt" is SZA's single from her Billboard Hot 200 number one album, "SOS." "Shirt" talks about an unrequited love with a romantic interest in general. SZA angles the similarity of her tears as she cries over this love interest as pouring like blood, and in turn, leaves blood stains on her 'shirt.' If the man or woman you have an eye on doesn't reciprocate the romantic love you have for them, then, you'll definitely relate to SZA!
talentrecap.com
Another Former ‘X Factor’ Contestant Plans to Sue Simon Cowell’s Company, “The Show Almost Ruined My Life”
Music mogul Simon Cowell just can’t seem to catch a break from the former contestants of The X Factor wanting to sue him and his company. This time another former competitor from series seven of the show, Katie Waissel takes drastic actions to sue Cowell and his company Syco.
iheart.com
Sharon Stone Shows Up During Sam Smith Performance on SNL (WATCH)
How freaking cool is this! As if Sam Smith performing on SNL isn't already awesome, he had Sharon Stone make a surprise appearance during his set. Sharon Stone later shared a photo of her appearance on Instagram and said "What a fun weekend." This was a really cool performance, did...
Comments / 0