Man shot in NC Popeyes drive-thru has died, police say. Reward offered

A man died Friday night after he was shot in the drive-thru of a North Carolina Popeyes restaurant, police said.

Officers found 32-year-old Winston-Salem resident Rashaad Pitts dead in the restaurant’s parking lot just after 9 p.m., according to a Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County news release on Facebook Saturday.

Police arrived at the Popeyes at 500 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after receiving a call of a shooting.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that Rashaad Pitts was in the drive-thru when he was shot, and he succumbed to his wound(s),” according to the release.

