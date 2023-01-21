ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in NC Popeyes drive-thru has died, police say. Reward offered

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

A man died Friday night after he was shot in the drive-thru of a North Carolina Popeyes restaurant, police said.

Officers found 32-year-old Winston-Salem resident Rashaad Pitts dead in the restaurant’s parking lot just after 9 p.m., according to a Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County news release on Facebook Saturday.

Police arrived at the Popeyes at 500 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after receiving a call of a shooting.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that Rashaad Pitts was in the drive-thru when he was shot, and he succumbed to his wound(s),” according to the release.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

A Crime Stoppers tip form is available on CityofWS.org .

Or text a tip at 336-276-1717.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests and prosecutions of serious crimes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Charlotte Observer

