da Silva, Simpson’s 3 help Colorado top Washington St. 58-55

BOULDER, Colo. (AP)Tristan da Silva scored 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting, KJ Simpson hit a straight-away 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Colorado beat Washington State 58-55 Sunday. Colorado (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 12-0 all time at home against the Cougars. Andrej Jakimovski...
