David Crosby's Shocking Net Worth
David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon.
How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell
It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
David Crosby cause of death updates — Tributes pour in as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash founding member dies at 81
DAVID Crosby, a legendary musician who was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away. A representative for the musician confirmed his death to Variety. Crosby's former bandmate Graham Nash wrote on Instagram,. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship...
Stereogum
Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby
Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
Graham Nash Mourns Former Bandmate David Crosby While Acknowledging Their Issues
“It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed,” Graham Nash posted to Instagram on Jan. 19, shortly after word broke that his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate had died at age 81 following a battle with an undisclosed illness. Though Nash, 80, and Crosby found fame alongside Stephen Stills and Neil Young in the 1960s/70s, a generation known for “peace and love” and understanding, CSNY had a reputation for in-fighting and egos clashing, something Stills acknowledged in his tribute to David.
Top 10 David Crosby Songs
One of rock 'n' roll's most enigmatic figures, David Crosby first caught our attention as a member of the Byrds, arguably one of the greatest American bands ever. He stayed only a few short years before moving on to greener pastures with friends Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. Whether solo...
ETOnline.com
David Crosby Throughout The Years
David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash died on Jan. 19, 2023. He was 81. In a statement shared with Variety, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed the news, revealing that the singer-songwriter and guitarist died after a battle with a long illness. Here's a look...
NME
The Ringer
David Crosby Never Cut His Hair
David Crosby scored a no. 1 hit with his first major recording—but he would’ve had a right to be pissed off about how it went down. That’s because, in January 1965, when the newly formed Byrds went to record a version of Bob Dylan’s then-unreleased “Mr. Tambourine Man,” producer Terry Melcher thought session musicians were needed. Roger McGuinn was allowed to play his jangly guitar part—which would turn out to be the immaculate conception point for Peter Buck’s whole career—and McGuinn, Crosby, and Gene Clark teamed up to sing the vocals. But members of the elite studio team the Wrecking Crew came in to play all the other instrumentation.
EW.com
Bob Dylan Said David Crosby Could ‘Freak Out a Whole City Block All by Himself’
Bob Dylan and David Crosby had a mutual appreciation for one another. Dylan especially admired Crosby's ability to freak people out.
AOL Corp
Legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81
David Crosby, the legendary singer-songwriter and founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has died, a source close to the musician confirmed Thursday. He was 81. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee died after a long illness, his wife said in a statement...
Popculture
David Crosby Had Several Albums in the Works Before His Death
David Crosby had no shortage of projects in the works when he died this week at 81 — and his late-period prolific streak wasn't a coincidence. "I've been making records at a startling rate. I've made five albums in six, seven years. It’s an absurd rate to be cranking albums out," the rocker told a Golden High School journalism class last year. "The reason being is that I'm gonna die."
David Crosby's Decision to Leave the Byrds Followed Feuding Among Bandmates
In terms of influential acts of the 20th century, The Byrds' impact knows no bounds. Although the group doesn't receive the widespread acclaim of their contemporaries, their short, yet impactful time together left a notable mark on music history and led to the formation of Crosby, Stills, & Nash...all thanks to David Crosby's departure from The Byrds.
