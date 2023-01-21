2023 will be filled with more history and creativity at the McKinney Center

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic UncertaintyJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Goats going for $1,500 each for G.O.A.T. festival
A herd of goats soon will move across the Model City, and you can sponsor one for $1,500. The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is seeking sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. The media Friday morning got an advance look at on of the unpainted goats, of of which will formally be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The new arts and crafts festival will debut April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Each goat of the 10 goats will be cloaked in creativity, directed by the sponsor and executed by a local artist.
Herald and Tribune
The Jonesborough Senior Center is looking forward to more time outdoors in 2023
The Jonesborough Senior Center is a place where senior citizens in the community can come together for events, classes and social engagement – which is why the staff of the center are planning big things for 2023 to build on 2022. “Coming out of 2022, we are always looking...
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in February
The 8th Annual Jonesborough Chocolate Festival is a sweet event that will delight chocolate lovers of all ages. The festival will occur on February 10th and 11th, 2023, in historic Jonesborough, Tennessee. Sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA), this festival will feature a wide variety of delicious chocolate treats in celebration of Jonesborough’s Chocolate Fest.
Kingsport Times-News
Soul of a city found in its people
Recently, a newcomer contacted the Chamber of Commerce asking about the original owner of their recently purchased historic home in Park Hill (The Fifties). They’re the Tudor homes on the hill opposite Town Park Lofts on West Sullivan Street. Wanting to help, but not really knowing how, I started with a street address. I used Google to no avail, then decided to research the newspaper archives. What unfolded was the story of a newcomer (from 100 years ago) that made a life in this model city.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Frank Lett Named New Executive Director of Visit Kingsport
The Kingsport (Tennessee) Chamber has announced the retirement of Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague and the appointment of Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport senior associate executive director, as the tourism program’s new leader. Lett joined Visit Kingsport in 2005 and served as sports marketing director before being promoted to...
Herald and Tribune
Positive Points: ‘I wish you’ words enrich lives
Do you have a friend you have known for most of your life but now the miles separate you from seeing each other?. You may go months without even talking but when you do talk it is just like you had spoken the day before. I have a friend down...
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
Herald and Tribune
ETSU experts offer tips to deal with winter stress
For some, the start of winter signals the holidays, a time marked by celebration and joy. Yet for others, the gray days and long nights are a period highlighted by increases in stress, anxiety or depression. To help, professionals at the East Tennessee State University Counseling Center have provided a...
Veterans Voices: Shelved for years, unclaimed veterans’ remains get final resting place at Mountain Home
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Veteran funerals happen regularly at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, but a memorial service held on Jan. 18 was different from the rest. On that day, four burials happened during one memorial service for four veterans who died without friends or family to claim them or to […]
The Tomahawk
80-year-old dairy barn in Shady Valley blown down in high winds
What stood as a landmark for the past eight decades came crashing down in just minutes during an unfortunate wind event, bringing an end to CC Blevins Dairy Barn in Shady Valley. According to the current owner of the large dairy barn located off Highway 421 in Shady Valley, Gerald...
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws for Friday has some wonderful pets up for adoption
Tails and Paws Highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also visit the shelter located on North Roan Street in Johnson City.
Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
supertalk929.com
Stabbing at Johnson City tobacco store sends one to hospital
Johnson City Police are withholding the identities of two people involved in an altercation Sunday night that resulted in one person being stabbed. A report says the incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night at a tobacco store on South Broadway Street in the Keystone community. A male victim was...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
TN mother, daughter accused of stealing dog after homeowners left it outside in single-digit temps
Two women in Tennessee are facing theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during December's arctic blast.
Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized after injury and infection
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium staff are mourning the loss of one of their pack after an injury and infection led to the death of Takoda the wolf. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, an ear injury led to an infection that resulted in her euthanasia by veterinary […]
wvlt.tv
Suspect armed with rifle arrested in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested a suspect, who was armed with a rifle Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the office. Deputies responded to an address in Strawberry Plains and spoke to a husband and wife who said the husband’s brother,...
Showers changing over to snow late tonight and early tomorrow morning
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads […]
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
